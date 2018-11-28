These Boozy Gin Baubles Belong On Your Christmas Tree
Even Christmas grinches will get in the festive spirit with these liquor-ladened decorations
Thursday Nov. 29, 2018
Make your Christmas tree extra lit this year— and survive the silly season — with these fabulously festive boozy baubles.
Each pack contains six different coloured baubles filled with 5mls of Pickering’s Gin which is plenty enough for a double G&T.
The handy screw top means spills are avoided, and further refills are at your discretion.
The must-have ornament or gift for any gin lover has become a viral sensation overseas with the Scottish distillery making a whopping one million last season to meet demand.
We’re buzzing on baubles here too, so grab ’em quick before they’ve all gone.
• $79 from Smithandcaugheys.co.nz