These Boozy Gin Baubles Belong On Your Christmas Tree

Craft a double G&T with a pour from one of these baubles. Photo / Rebecca Zephyr Thomas

Make your Christmas tree extra lit this year— and survive the silly season — with these fabulously festive boozy baubles.

Each pack contains six different coloured baubles filled with 5mls of Pickering’s Gin which is plenty enough for a double G&T.

The handy screw top means spills are avoided, and further refills are at your discretion.

The must-have ornament or gift for any gin lover has become a viral sensation overseas with the Scottish distillery making a whopping one million last season to meet demand.

We’re buzzing on baubles here too, so grab ’em quick before they’ve all gone.

• $79 from Smithandcaugheys.co.nz