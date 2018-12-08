The Best Cookbooks To Give Food Lovers This Christmas

Snoop Dogg reads From Crook To Cook. Photo / @snoopdogg Instagram

NEW YORK: CAPITAL OF FOOD

You’ll crave a bite of the Big Apple with this food tour of NYC. Begin with a sticky cashew caramel roll in Greenwich Village and end with a cosmopolitan on a rooftop bar. In between find all the usual suspects, such as pizza, pastrami sandwiches, tuna bagels and cronuts, as well as recipes from Little Italy to Chinatown with Colombian arepas, shakshuka, pierogi dumplings, and falafels. $45, Allen and Unwin

SNOOP DOGG: FROM CROOK TO COOK

It’s Snoop’s first ever cookbook; brace yourself for a taste of the Dog Father’s preferred cuisine with candied Billionaire’s bacon, chicken waffles, and his signature Bow Wow chocolate brownies (the weed-free version). The recipes range from the ridiculous to those you would actually cook. Try the fresh-looking King Caesar salad, his momma’s apple pie, and the baby got back ribs, of which he says “you gotta cook that shit slow, yo”. The book is worth the laughs and is perfect for the “shawty” in your life. $50, Chronicle Books

(From left) New York: Capital Of Food; Snoop Dogg: From Crook To Cook; Always Delicious. Photos / Supplied

ALWAYS DELICIOUS

If you’re after a go-to book to cater to hungry crowds this summer — this could be a winner. Find a bright collection of Lauraine Jacobs’ favourite dishes including salads, fish, meat, chicken and sweet things, with a large focus on healthy eating and the glories of homegrown produce. $50, Potton & Burton

TRUTH, LOVE & CLEAN CUTLERY: WORLD

“These are restaurants that in short, give a f**k,” says its UK editor Giles Coren. The guide book’s criteria? An exemplary experience, and a heavy focus on ethical and sustainable practices. Fifteen of New Zealand’s own made the cut including Orphans Kitchen, Amano, Pasture, Queenstown’s Sherwood and Wellington’s Hillside Kitchen, alongside top places in Asia, Europe, Latin America, the Caribbean and the Middle East. The book includes profiles and a few recipes from each. $81, Blackwell and Ruth

(From left) Truth, Love & Clean Cutlery: World; Mina Stone Cooking For Artists; The Life Of Tea: A Journey To The World's Finest Teas. Photos / Supplied

MINA STONE COOKING FOR ARTISTS

Brooklyn-based chef Mina Stone has spent the past nine years cooking for big names in the art scene, including Urs Fischer, gallerist Gavin Brown and painter Elizabeth Peyton. The book includes more than 70 of her fresh, simple and seasonal recipes with the likes of cabbage with pistachio and mint, saffron rice, and Greek fried eggs. The book is designed by Fischer and includes drawings and full-page photographs of art from the community Stone cooks for. $99, Kiito-San

THE LIFE OF TEA: A JOURNEY TO THE WORLD’S FINEST TEAS

A good brew can take time, and documentary photographer Michael Freeman and tea expert Timothy d’Offay spent several months travelling through China, Japan, India and Sri Lanka to learn how the best tea in the world gets made. Find sections on botany, cultivation and processing methods, and a reminder of the never-ending history of the world’s favourite drink. This book is the ultimate guide for tea enthusiasts and comes packed with photographs that transform the pages into an accessible read for people new to tea too. $65, Mitchell Beazley

(From left) Ripe Recipes A Third Helping; The Noma Guide To Fermentation. Photos / Supplied

RIPE RECIPES A THIRD HELPING

When second helpings are just not enough — Ripe Deli has whipped up a third cookbook following the success of the cafe’s first two in celebration of a whopping 15 years in business. Find more than 150 recipes in the seasonally divided book ranging from hearty salads, curries, baking and vegan options, and plenty of counter favourites. Prep time varies for quick mid-week dinners to more lengthy cooks. $65, Beatnik Publishing

THE NOMA GUIDE TO FERMENTATION

A hit of vinegar or a dash of miso, every dish at Noma — deemed the world’s best restaurant four times over — includes fermentation. For the first time Rene Redzepi, chef and co-owner of Noma, shares the techniques behind his signature ferments which, he says, are the key to making food more delicious. Kombucha, lacto-fermented fruits and shoyus are covered, and chapters are ordered from simple to a culinary challenge. $90, Bookreps NZ Ltd