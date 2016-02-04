12 Stunning Auckland Walks

Blue Springs Te Waihou Walkway

Venture outside of Auckland to the internationally-acclaimed Blue Springs, which has water so pure it supplies around 70% of New Zealand’s bottled water. The walk to the springs follows a track alongside the Waihou River, through wetlands, across rolling pastoral land and features views of small waterfalls and native bush along the way. Distance: 4.7km. Time: 3h Difficulty: Easy. Access: 2.5h drive from Auckland CBD. Visit hamiltonwaikato.com for more information.

Rangitoto Island Summit Walk

Explore the largest of Auckland’s 48 volcanoes and be rewarded with spectacular 360-degree views reaching across the Hauraki Gulf and out to the rugged horizons of the Waitakere Ranges in the west and the Hunua Ranges in the east. Distance: 4.6 kilometres. Time: 1 hour each way. Difficulty: Moderate. Access: 25 minute ferry from Auckland CBD. Visit aucklandnz.com for more information.

North Shore Coastal Walk

For a walk close to the city, try the picturesque coastline of Auckland’s North Shore. The North Shore Coastal Walk begins at Long Bay Regional Park and weaves through the beaches and suburbs all the way out to Devonport.

Distance: 23km. Time: 7h Difficulty: Easy. Access: 35min drive from Auckland CBD. Visit aucklandnz.com for more information.

Stony Batter Historic Reserve

This short walk combines fascinating history with beautiful Waiheke scenery. Named for its unusual rocky outcrops, Stony Batter is also the site of incredible tunnels and gun emplacements from WWII.

Distance: 2km. Time: 1.5h. Difficulty: Easy. Access: 30min ferry from Auckland CBD, plus 48min drive from Matiatia Wharf. Visit aucklandnz.com for more information.

Duder Regional Park

Discover this beautiful coastal farm park located a mere 45 minutes from the Auckland CBD. The picturesque area showcases the Hauraki coastline and boasts some serene little beaches and farmland dotted with sheep and lambs.

Distance: Tracks range from 2km-4km Time: 1/2h-2h. Difficulty: Easy Access: 45min drive from Auckland CBD. Visit regionalparks.aucklandcouncil.govt.nz for more information.

The Domain

If you can’t stray too far from the city then Auckland’s Domain is a perfect oasis for a walk. Walk around the lush gorunds visitng the duck ponds and make sure to stop off at the Winter Gardens to see the heady blooms on display year round.

Distance: 75 hectares of park. Time: At your leisure. Difficulty: Easy. Access: 5m drive from downtown Auckland, Park Rd, Grafton. Visit Aucklandcouncil.govt.nz for more information.

Hunua Falls

It's easy to see why Hunua Falls is one of the most popular spots for walkers. With its beautiful lush forest and the breathtaking 30m high falls, it is a must-see for Aucklanders.

Distance: 0.8km Time: 30mins Difficulty: Moderate. Easy Access: Visit aucklandnz.com for more information.

Coast to Coast

There are few places in the world where one can walk from one ocean to another. This unique coast to coast walkway takes you through a huge variety of landscapes, from the city to the suburbs, urban parks and volcano cones.

Distance: 16km Time: 5h Difficulty: Moderate Access: Begins at Auckland CBD. Visit aucklandnz.com for more information.

Orakei Basin Walkway

Once a flooded volcanic crater, the Orakei Basin is now a hub of sports and activity. The Orakei Basin Walkway boasts a beautiful purpose-built boardwalk, footbridge and track providing cyclists and walkers with the perfect off-road track.

Distance: 2.9km Time: 45min Difficulty: Easy. Access: 10min drive from Auckland CBD. Visit remuera.org.nz for more information.

Dingle Dell Reserve

Surround yourself with beautiful native bush and escape to the secluded Dingle Dell Reserve. The Dell contains an extensive track network through the trees and is located in the heart of the eastern suburbs.

Distance: 5.4km. Time: 1h. Difficulty: Easy. Access: 20min drive from Auckland CBD. Visit walksinauckland.com for more information.

Tamaki Drive Walk

Don’t underestimate a simple walk down Tamaki Drive. The 10km walk is one of the best ways to appreciate the beauty of Auckland’s amazing harbour setting with a superb outlook over the sparkling Waitemata Harbour.

Distance: 10km. Time: 2.5h Difficulty: Easy Access: 2min drive from Auckland CBD. Visit aucklandnz.com for more information.

Cornwall Park

More of a leisurely park strolls than a serous bush walk, Cornwall Park is one of the nicest spots for a leisurely walk in Auckland. Go in spring to see the blooming daffodils or all year round to get up close and personal with the grazing sheep and cattle. Walk to the top of neighbouring One Tree Hill to enjoy panoramic views of Auckland.

Distance: The loop road is 2.9km. Time: Approx 40m. Difficulty: Easy. Access: Puriri Dr, Epsom. Visit Cornwallpark.co.nz for more information.