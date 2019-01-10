New Year, New Me(n): Maroon 5's Adam Levine Shares His Grooming Routine

Appearing every bit the tough-guy, the tatted up singer says his biggest challenge in life to date was adapting to fatherhood. Photo / Supplied

Showmanship never came easy to The Voice coach and Maroon 5 front man Adam Levine.



“I was quiet at first on stage — but then I was never quiet in life. So the whole showmanship came from developing confidence and always wanting everyone to have a good time,” he says of his growing self-assurance. “The energy we get from the fans fuels what we’re giving on stage.

“I do what I love. Music rocks my world and being wholly into that feeds my energy. I live for adrenalin and being on-stage,” he says.

It’s this same energy that saw Adam be handpicked by L’Oreal as the brand’s new global spokesperson to front their Men Expert range in 2019.

Adam’s life is somewhat of an oxymoron. But it’s where his two worlds collide that the gentleman and rebel finds his happiness. The rock star and a family man wed Victoria’s Secret model Behati Prinsloo in 2014, with whom he has two daughters — Gio Grace and Dusty Rose. Adam says stepping into fatherhood was a steep learning curve, but credits being a dad as one of the biggest rewards in life.

He’s spent 15 seasons coaching budding singers on The Voice and says he’ll be back filming season 16 later in 2019, amid other secret projects he can’t reveal just yet.

The Maroon 5 lead vocalist spills the tea with Viva ahead of the band’s Red Pill Blues Tour, which kicks off in Brisbane on February 19 and spans Australia, Asia and Europe over three months (all besides New Zealand, sorry Kiwi fans).

What’s the secret to improving with age?

Don’t take yourself too seriously. Laugh at yourself a lot. Be grateful. And hydrate for everything — your skin, your body and your health.

What’s your morning routine?

My routine needs to be easy and it needs to be fast because life is busy! I take a shower, cleanser on my face, a touch of moisturiser and let’s go.

What are your top L’Oreal Men Expert Products?

The Hydra Energetic range is perfect for me… they are easy products and fast. And they’re all about giving skin an energy hit and feeling fresh. My hands-down favourites are the 24H Anti-Fatigue Moisturiser and the cool-down of the Anti-Fatigue Icy Eye Roll-On to undo late nights and jetlag around my eyes.

What are your five travel must-haves?

Razor L’Oreal Men Expert Hydra Energetic Anti-Fatigue Moisturiser Deodorant Beard Oil Bottled water, always

How do you take care of yourself on tour? Do you have any special tips?

I drink a tonne of water in order to detox and keep my skin clear. And a sleep mask. And cucumbers on tired eyes.

Which Maroon 5 song best defines you?

They all define a part of me, life experience, a relationship, another rejection… there’s no way to choose one that really defines me: they’re all from some part of me.

What does a typical day look like?

My days are really different… it depends if we are on tour, writing or recording music, filming The Voice or hanging out with my family. I wake up happy and then I’m on the go all day.

How do you keep yourself in shape?

Through the years, I have been into different activities. For a while, yoga was my thing. It takes what you have, moulds and sculpts it, in a more natural way than working out. It helped make me more agile, flexible and energetic than I was 20 years ago. Lately though, I have been into CrossFit and strength training. I like to shake things up. In addition, I think about what I eat. Health is 90 per cent nutrition.

Adam says his favourite on-stage performances are ones where the audience doesn't know it's happening — like surprising seven different couples on their wedding days in 2015. Photo / Supplied

What does self-empowerment mean to you?

I guess finding who you are and taking control over your life. The first step to that is confidence. Not false confidence but real confidence. What is your inner voice telling you? Even under pressure, it’s important to relax and trust yourself.

You are vocal about LGBTQI+ rights and marriage equality. Why is this important to you?

Because it is right. Sexual preferences are our own business, involving no one else. Love is for everyone. End of story.

Why is it important to you to be actively involved in campaigns?

As a public figure, I think you’ve sometimes got to try to use your platform to speak about important issues. As musicians, we can do that through our music. That’s exactly what we aimed to do with the Girls Like You video. We wanted to give a platform for some of the most inspirational women out there; to the messages they stand for and give a whole new level of meaning to that song.