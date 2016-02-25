The Best Auckland City Beaches

Make the most of the sunny weather and take a dip at one of these Auckland city beaches

Sentinel Beach Reserve. Picture / NZ Herald Photograph by Dean Purcell.
Friday Feb. 26, 2016

If you want to chill out and cool off but don't have time to venture too far, there are plenty of Auckland city beaches to choose from — just be sure to check the tide before you head out.

Sentinel Beach Reserve
If you like being able to avoid the sun, Sentinel Beach Reserve has plenty of shade on offer through overhanging trees, as well as permanent sun loungers for those who like to bask. The spot also has a public toilet and a shower, although it does get very crowded on a hot day.
— Bottom of Sentinel Rd, Herne Bay

Kendall Bay
Take a walk through the lush Kauri Point Centennial Park to get to the tranquil Kendall Bay, which is part sand, part shelly beach.
— Access from Onetaunga Rd, Kauri Point

Kohimarama Beach
Avoid the over-crowded Mission Bay and head a bit further east to Kohimarama Beach, which still has the views of Rangitoto without the fast-food chains. Park close to the city and go for a walk along Tamaki Dr, before cooling off.
— Tamaki Dr, Kohimarama

Herne Bay Beach
A regular swimming spot for the locals of affluent Herne Bay, this beach is hidden down a steep path and has views out towards the Habour Bridge.
— Bottom of Herne Bay Rd, Herne Bay

READ: 12 Great Auckland Walks to Do

Point Chevalier Beach
This is a popular spot for dog owners because of its long stretch of sand, but it's just as nice to take a dip when the tide is high too. Take a picnic and sit at nearby Coyle Park, and finish off with a refreshing swim.
— Access from Coyle Park or Harbour View Rd, Point Chevalier

Thorne Bay
Do the coastal walk from Takapuna or Milford to this secluded beach, which has crisp white sand and is great for swimming — although expect a crowd.
— Bottom of Minnehaha Ave, Takapuna

Hamilton Rd Beach
This spot is a bit quieter than neighbouring Sentinel and Herne Bay and boasts the same views out towards the North Shore.
— Bottom of Hamilton Rd, Herne Bay

St Leonards Beach
A an old-favourite spot for nudists, this beach has golden sand and plenty of rocks for exploration. Unlike most Auckland city beaches, St Leonards is off-leash at all times, so feel free to bring the pooch too.
— Access from St Leonards Rd, Takapuna, or walk around from Takapuna Beach at low tide. 

