Beat The Heat Wave With The Viva Team's Tropical Beauty Picks

Take inspiration from nature's bounty to inspire your new season beauty buys. Photo / Getty Images

Sol De Janeiro Acai Power Body Cream, $77

From the company behind (ahem!) the renowned firming Brazilian Bum Bum Cream, this more lightweight all over moisturiser is loaded with antioxidants from acai oil and other rainforest extracts. For a supple skin sampler, there’s a smaller size for $31. From Mecca stores and Meccabeauty.co.nz.

Rito Day Cream

From the Cook Islands, this is one of the few Pacifica skincare lines that goes beyond supplying tropical-flavoured body products to the tourist market. Like the much bigger and long-established Pure Fiji company, Rito also harnesses island ingredients to extend its reach with a facial care range. Tamanu oil, hibiscus flower, mamaku fern extract and coconut oil are among the inclusions, along with an innovative kelp-derived complex that features in this skin smoothing day cream. Stocked widely in Rarotonga (where the company has its own base in the village of Tikioki near Muri beach and a Saturday morning stand at Punanga Nui Markets) and starting distribution into New Zealand, including in selected Life pharmacies and spas.

The Body Shop Strawberry Body Yoghurt, $25

This is a new lighter gel-cream alternative to the fruity body butters The Body Shop has specialised in for years. At its skin-loving heart is community trade almond milk from Spain. The fast-absorbing yoghurt comes in a fruit bowl of flavours, including this one, pink grapefruit and mango/strawberry. See Thebodyshop.co.nz.

Glam Glow Tropical Cleanse Daily Exfoliation Cleanser, $58

Polish and purify sunscreen-clogged skin with superfruit and seed extracts and enzymes mixed with purple clay. Acai, acerola and gogi berries combine to help refresh the face for glowing skin. Mecca Cosmetic and Mecca Maxima stores and Meccabeauty.co.nz.

Too Faced Tutti Frutti Sparking Pineapple Eye Palette, $58

Infused with juicy scents, the new 53-piece Tutti Frutti limited edition makeup collection is a fruit salad of candy glaze lip glosses, sparkling eyeshadows and foundations containing refreshing cucumber and watermelon extracts. The fun packaging includes this standout palette of warm brown-through-cream-coloured glitter, metallic, satin and matte shadows which smell like freshly cut pineapple. From Mecca Maxima stores or at Meccabeauty.co.nz

Isle of Paradise Self-Tanning Drops, $44

If your natural tan is looking a bit weather-beaten or you’re still faking your best holiday self, then this new colour correcting tanning product may be of interest. It has been developed by tan fan and UK blogger Jules Von Hep who spreads a body positivity message and reckons choosing a tan with green, peach or violet undertones — as you might a facial primer — will help deliver brighter more real looking colour of a depth to suit individual skin tones. As well as these drops designed to mix into your moisturisers to a desired intensity, she also dispenses vegan-friendly colour in mousse, water and lotion formats. From Mecca Maxima and at Meccabeauty.co.nz.

Garnier Fructis Banana Hair Food, $14

Slather this stuff on your ends and mid-lengths for a conditioning moisture boost for dry hair — and right now who hasn’t got that? It’s almost as affordable as buying a bunch of bananas. From variety stores and supermarkets.

Bees Brilliance Super Fruity Lip Rescue, $13

With berry seeds oils and, of course, beeswax from this specialist natural bee-based skincare company, all but vegans with lap up this tin of rosy tinted lip conditioner with a raspberry flavour. Try it as an overnight lip mask. Selected pharmacies and at Beesbrilliance.co.nz.

Maybelline Lemonade Craze Eyeshadow Palette, $30

Add some zip to your makeup routine economically, by playing with this wearable mix of saturated shades enhanced, just for fun, with a citrus shot of both colour and fragrance. From selected pharmacies, supermarkets, variety and department stores.

Skin & Tonic Watermelon Body Cleanse, $8

Be sure to unpack carefully from your supermarket shop, placing in the shower not the fridge. This juice lookalike is actually a body wash, containing coconut water and a variety of superfruit extracts to freshen up your daily wash down. From New World, Pak n Save and Fresh Choice.

Ecoya Apricot & Tonka Bean Madison Jar Candle, $53

This seasonally appropriate scent cocktail of apricot, papaya and mango mixed with warm tonka bean will cosset as the sun goes down. One of three new limited edition aromas coming into department and gift stores from February, or at Ecoya.co.nz.

The Body Shop Mandarin Energising Face Mist, $20

Freshen hot and tired skin with this zingy mist. It contains the namesake mandarin, hydrating aloe vera and camu camu berry extract from Brazil, along with caffeine to perk up your complexion. See Thebodyshop.co.nz.