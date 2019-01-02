Beauty Tip Of The Day: How To Change Up Your Hair Care Routine This Summer

“Your hair is much thirstier in summer, so switch up your shampoo and conditioner to moisture rich formula. Use an oil or serum generously on the ends to saturate parched lengths. Braiding your hair with serum in for a day at the beach looks great and also provides added moisture and protection. Summer 2019 braids are really slick and shiny so go with this trend slicking your hair into a moisture drenched braid before heading to the beach or pool.”— Cat Frost, founder Kindred Human & Earth

“Add in a deep conditioning treatment to salty wet hair straight after swimming and braid it loosely, all that nourishment will help when it comes to washing your hair properly when you’re back home.” — Kate Jarrett, founder Loxy’s

“Remember over the summer months that heat protectors and treatments and blonde shampoos and conditioners are key to keep your hair nourished and neutralise the gold tones. Hot tip of the moment is you can team your favourite hair oil with your favourite treatment to super boost your treatments. For example: I combine Sebastian Professional Dark Oil with Sebastian Professional Penetrait Masque and then rinse out after 20 minutes to push the conditioning agents deeper into the cuticle.” — Brad Lepper, founder French Revolver

“I always recommend a moisture-based shampoo and conditioner, as we tend to wash our hair more often in summer stripping it of the natural oils. A clarifying shampoo once a week helps to remove product build-up and pool chemicals leaving every strand fresh. Back it up with a conditioning treatment to restore any lost moisture.” — Trish Mathews, Director M11 Studios

“In the warmer months we find ourselves more active and commonly struggle with having to wash our hair more frequently. My little life hack is using dry shampoo in the root area on freshly clean wet hair and blow dry in which will give it more fullness, volume and keep the natural oil residue off the scalp – great for humid days. My favourite dry shampoo is Sebastian Professional Drynamic.” — Brad Lepper, founder French Revolver

