Beauty Tip Of The Day: How To Easily Embrace Your Natural Hair Texture

Don't fight it — this summer is all about embracing your natural tresses

By Ashleigh Cometti
Saturday Dec. 29, 2018

“Don't waste your summer trying to fight your natural hair texture. Instead, find an easy go-to hairdo like a slick pony, high bun, or braid for those high-humidity days. If you’re giving up your hot tools remember your hair takes time to settle into its natural texture so be patient, use an oil to help prevent the frizz. My favourite is Botaniq Elixir Lux. — Trish Matthews, M11 Studios Director

“To achieve a natural beachy look with no product over Rhythm & Vines or camping adventures, if you plait your hair in pigtails as close to the scalp as possible then after you’ve enjoyed the sea and your hair has dried, take the plaits out and shake your hair from roots to ends.  Do not comb. This will give you that sexy, beachy, tropical vibe.” — Brad Lepper, French Revolver founder

“Embrace salty locks, scrunch your hair and rock those beachy waves!” — Kate Jarrett, Loxy's founder

 

