Beauty Tip Of The Day: How To Fake A Glowing Complexion

“If you want to rock glowy skin in summer but have a very oily skin type – instead of reaching for a dewy foundation try wearing a mineral powder. They naturally have a radiant finish to them and won’t clog your pores or slide off your face like a liquid. My personal favourite is Jane Iredale Purepressed Base.” — Rebekah Banks, Freelance Makeup Artist

READ: How To Deal With A Fake Tan Disaster

“While the sun is out, my favourite product to use is a highlighter or skin illuminator. What is better than healthy-looking, glowing skin? Maybelline New York Master Chrome Highlighter comes in three shades to suit all skin tones and has a creamy, smooth texture, making it super easy to use. Apply to the top of the cheekbones, brow bone and Cupid’s bow and get your shine on!

Ditch your ashy contours and try a bronzer instead to sculpt and contour your face. Your complexion will radiate warmth even if you're cooped up indoors, just don’t be too heavy-handed, or you run the risk of looking muddy or sunburned. Remember to use light gentle sweeps to shape the cheekbones and dust the centre of the face and forehead.

We tend to get rosy in the cheeks when the weather is warmer, so using peach and coral blush tones to complement the natural colour of the cheeks. On days where you’re not wearing a lot of foundation, opt for a cream or iridescent blush over matte for a translucent colouring that allows your skin to peep through.” — Gee Pikinga, Maybelline New York New Zealand Makeup Director