Beauty Tip Of The Day: How To Refresh Skin As Temperatures Soar

“A facial toner spritzed on the skin will not only balance its pH, it’ll also soothe and hydrate the skin. Whilst no-one likes sunburn, this could be the perfect skin reliever. Make sure it’s a gentle toner with no harsh alcohols added.” — Kati Kasza, Evolu founder

“As lovely as the warmth of summer is, the rising temperature can often lead to puffy eyes, ankles, fingers and even puffy ‘morning face’! Heat causes our blood vessels to expand, allowing fluids to flow into surrounding tissues, thus the need for extra support to cool down! During summer, look for beauty products that can be stored in the fridge to enhance their cooling actions to instantly help constrict capillaries and bring down any puffiness. Whether you need to counter the drying effects of air-conditioning in the office, keep your make-up fresh throughout the day or just require a cooling skin refresher during the warm weather, Trilogy Hydrating Mist Toner is the perfect summer de-puffing skin companion and handbag essential.” — Corinne Morley, Trilogy Head of Global Education

“Toners aren’t just for use before moisturiser; keep a bottle in your handbag to refresh the skin throughout the day. A lighter spritz works well over makeup and helps to quickly cool the skin to avoid redness. Try Dermalogica's Multi-Active Toner.” — Abby Hetherington, Dermalogica Brand Coach

“It’s all about hydration, hydration, hydration. As the climate warms up, the number one thing we need to focus on is nourishing our skin. Whether we’re in the confines of air-conditioned spaces or at the mercy of the sun rays, carrying a hydrating setting spray in your bag can not only set your makeup but also hydrate your skin throughout the day. Also, don’t forget to wear sunscreen every day!” — Gee Pikinga, Maybelline New York New Zealand Makeup Director