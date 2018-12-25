Beauty Tip Of The Day: How To Save Room In Your Overnight Makeup Bag

“Wear your favourite liquid-lip nude shade all over for a long-wearing, multi-use product! Why take a full makeup kit to the beach when you can wear one product on lips, cheeks and eyes! The 8-hour wear formula is perfect for staying in place in summer heat — just use a fluffy blending brush to blend colour over eyelids and press into cheeks for a natural stain. Just ensure that your colour choice is a soft nude and a small amount of product goes a very long way. My go-to shade is always M.A.C Burnt Spice Retro Matte Liquid Lip Colour for a dirty-rose tint.” — Kiekie Stanners, M.A.C Senior Artist

READ: 10 Essential Items To Pack In Your Beach Bag This Summer

“Invest in a multitasking product that does it all — for the lips, lids, and cheeks. It keeps your bag and beauty routine light whilst giving your look a soft monochromatic focus. I love the Bobbi Brown Rouge Pot in Powder Pink or Fresh Melon.” — Blair Gamblin, National Education Manager, Bobbi Brown and Jo Malone London

(From left) Gee Pikinga recommends tinting your brows at home before heading off on holiday; Kiekie Stanners advises using a nude liquid lip colour all over to eliminate the need for doubling up. Photos / Supplied

“A defined brow is still on trend this season, but in warmer, more humid temperatures a pomade or crayon pencil will crack and flake. Maybelline New York’s Brow Tint Gel will define your eyebrows for the longest wear, won’t smudge, and will stay in place even when swimming. Apply the gel (at home) and peel off in 20 minutes for an effect that lasts up to three days.” — Gee Pikinga, Maybelline New York New Zealand Makeup Director

READ: Makeup Bag: Meghan Markle's Favourite Beauty Products

“Facial oils can be a godsend over the summer months. Look for anhydrous (no water added) ones and in the “dry oil” zone, meaning they soak in quickly, leaving no oily after feel. This way you avoid shine on the skin without sacrificing hydration.” — Kati Kasza, Evolu founder