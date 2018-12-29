Beauty Tip Of The Day: How To Transition Your Beauty Look From Day To Night

Take your look from beach to bar with these on-the-go makeup hacks

Our experts share how they switch scenes with a swipe of gloss and a touch of powder. Photo / Getty Images.

“My favourite addition to a beach makeup is a swipe of gloss so you’re ready for sunset drinks later. I’m not into heavy makeup after a day at the beach – so keep your natural bronze look alive by pressing a glossy balm over the eyelids, touching it on the highest part of the cheekbones and on the lips. Instantly radiant and glowing features without being product heavy! Try M.A.C Clear Gloss or your favourite lip balm.” — Kiekie Stanners, M.A.C Senior Artist

“Heading straight from the office to after-work drinks and no time to travel home for a re-fresh? After powdering your forehead with your translucent setting powder, use some in your hair as a dry-shampoo for an instant root-lift and re-fresh!” — Lochie Stonehouse, YSL and Giorgio Armani Beauty National Makeup Artist

“Lip stains are the best summer alternative for lipsticks. They are easy to apply, last for hours and give you that relaxed, laid back vibe. An added bonus is they can be layered to amp things up for an evening event.” — Blair Gamblin, National Education Manager for Bobbi Brown and Jo Malone London

“If you were to have a great day on the beach and find someone suggesting at the end of the day to go straight for drinks at a bar, the one thing you need to apply to instantly take you from beach to bar is a bold and bright red lipstick. You will look ultra-cool with your fresh beach look along with your sleek and precisely applied red lippy.” — Lidean Erasmus, Elizabeth Arden Boutique Manager

