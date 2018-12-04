Deck The Halls With The Best Christmas Beauty Baubles

From left to right: Bees Brilliance Colour Me Christmas Tree Bauble with Manuka Mask; This Works Sleep Tight Bauble; Aromatherapy Associates Pearl of Wisdom Bauble. Photos / Supplied

Tailor-make your choice for a friend, shop for Secret Santa success, or keep a few hanging around as emergency presents — we’ve come up with quite the covetable collection.

Bees Brilliance Colour Me Christmas Tree Bauble with Manuka Mask, $20

This comes with pens, as does a hand cream bauble, $13. Both will appeal to grown-up fans of colouring in books, or children wanting to personalise a gift to an older relative. The flora and fauna pattern was hand drawn by Nelson designer Rawinia Grieder to reflect the company’s natural ingredients. From Life and Unichem pharmacies and selected gift stores, see Beesbrilliance.co.nz

This Works Sleep Tight Bauble, $28

This is perfect for those counting down to a much needed holiday break or about to hop on a plane. It contains a Stress Check Breathe In roller ball to apply to pulse points, the naturally aromatic Deep Sleep pillow spray and for heavy duty time out, a Sleep Plus spray with added lasting relaxation essential oils. Visit Meccabeauty.co.nz

Aromatherapy Associates Pearl of Wisdom Bauble, $26

This is a pull-apart tin housing a Bath & Shower Oil in an essential oil blend from the English purveyor which once customised blends for Princess Diana. This Light Relax mix includes ylang ylang and lavender to calm, comfort and uplift. Available from More than Skin, Morethanskin.co.nz and East Day Spa, Eastdayspa.com

L’Occitane Star Bauble, $25

This will look a treat on the tree. The tin contains a trio of shea butter goodness for the skin. There are also round baubles filled with either three Almond or three Cherry Blossom treats from the French maker, whose festive packaging this season is some of the best and brightest about. For store locations and online, see Loccitane.co.nz.

Benefit Bad Gal Bang Mini Stocking Stuffer, $24

This mascara will appeal to more than defiant young women drawn by the name. It does the lash-coating business well, or for a different kind of statement, you could opt for They’re Real. These mascaras are among seven stocking fillers, including ones containing Hoola bronzer and Porefessional primer, and, as you’d expect from the original brow specialist boutique, there’s also a brow pencil. Visit Benefitcosmetics.com/nz.

Jo Malone London Christmas Ornament, $58

This bauble contains two of the brand’s favourite fragrances, so expect jostling around the tree for this one. Inside you’ll find a mini Wood Sage & Sea Salt cologne and an English Pear & Freesia body cream. From Britomart and Westfield Albany boutiques, Smith & Caughey’s stores, David Jones, Wellington; and Ballantynes, Christchurch; plus Farmers online only.

From left to right: Urban Decay All Nighter Setting Spray Ornament; MOR Merry Marshmallow; Eve Lom On The Go Cleanse Ornament. Photos / Supplied

Diptyque Surprise Pocket, $77

Grab this superior sampling containing a mini eau de toilette, shower oil and candle, with this one featuring the L’ombre dans l’eau and Baies fragrances. Visit Meccabeauty.co.nz.

Joyce Blok Anti-Ageing Firming Eye Cream, $80

This might be just the trick for someone who needs to rest-up from too much screen time. The long-established New Zealand skincare brand delivers a silky smooth cream to help firm and brighten the eye area and reduce the appearance of fine lines. For salon stockists, ph 0800 105 107.

Molton Brown Muddled Plum Festive Bauble, $25

This is the British brand’s limited edition scent this Christmas, and it also beautifully boxed as a single bathing indulgence or in a trio set with Frankincense & Allspice and Fiery Pink Pepper, $69. There’s plenty of other single baubles to choose from, with fragrances including Oud, Elderflower and Juniper & Pine. From Smith & Caughey’s Queen St and Smithandcaugheys.co.nz.

From left to right: Sol de Janiero Bum Bum Bath Bomba Ornament; Mecca Cosmetica Holiday Enlightened Ornament; Too Faced Better Than Sex Ornament. Photos / Supplied

Urban Decay All Nighter Setting Spray Ornament, $25

This could come in handy for New Year’s Eve parties. It’s one of a number of makeup brand ornaments that offer handy mini sizes that make a great way of trying a cult favourite product or packing light for the holidays. Another example from Mecca stores is Too Faced’s Better than Sex mascara, $19. Visit Meccabeauty.co.nz.

MOR Merry Marshmallow, $15

This circular confection contains a velvety soapette in a sweet scent. There’s also a brighter pink tin with the pomegranate fragrance. From selected departments stores, Redcurrent and boutiques.

Eve Lom On The Go Cleanse Ornament, $55

It may not be the most decorative option out there, but the contents will get fans excited. A new formula gel-balm cleanser and rescue mask offer small samplings from this specialist cleansing brand. The original cleanser, comes with a muslin cleansing cloth in a smaller ornament for $38. Visit Meccabeauty.co.nz.

Sol de Janiero Bum Bum Bath Bomba Ornament, $19

This bauble comes from the makers of a firming cream popular with Brazilian bikini wearers. The bath bomb has same holiday ready scent of pistachio and salted caramel and contains skin conditioning oils, including coconut. Visit Meccabeauty.co.nz.

Mecca Cosmetica Holiday Enlightened Ornament, $30

Find this container in sunshine shades with a mini Lit from Within highlighting powder inside to add to the good glow. A good selection of other favourite Mecca items, from both its Cosmetica and Maxima brands, have been given the Christmas treatment this season. Visit Meccabeauty.co.nz.

Too Faced Better Than Sex Ornament, $19

includes the brand's best-selling, smudge-proof mascara that promises all day wear. The perfect size for popping into your washbag and toting on holiday, the voluptous formula nourishes, thickens and locks lashes natural curl in place. Visit Meccabeauty.co.nz.