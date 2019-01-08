How To Craft Your Own Beauty Products At Home

Floral-infused beauty water has an extensive range of uses. Photo / Eleanor Ozich

How To Make A Brightening Pink Clay Mask

If self-care is the tune you're singing this year, pamper yourself with this homemade clay mask. The combination of rosewater and raw honey will assist in healing and nurturing skin, while clay naturally draws toxins and impurities. You’ll be hopelessly hooked.

How To Make Floral-Infused Beauty Water

Floral-infused waters are beautifully fragrant, and you can make them at home using a variety of fresh or dried flowers, such as rose, lavender, calendula or chamomile. They have an extensive range of uses including a gentle facial toner, linen freshener, or perhaps you’d like to add a few cups to your bath for a more relaxing experience.

Discover the magic of essential oils. Photo / Eleanor Ozich

How To Create Your Own Essential Oil Roller Blends

Roller blends are possibly the easiest way to incorporate the magic of essential oils into your every day, and the possibility of blends is beautifully endless. Create your own and soak up the aromatherapy goodness.

How To Make Eucalyptus & Lime Liquid Soap

Add a homemade twist to a household staple with this recipe. Jazz up a simple bar of soap with eucalyptus and lime for an invigorating fresh aroma, and a dash of almond oil to soften the skin.

Pamper yourself with homemade body butter. Photo / Eleanor Ozich

How To Make Silky Smooth Homemade Body Butter

Coconut oil is the star in this homemade body butter. Combine with beautifying essential oils and shea butter, and you have a silky, smooth cream that will give your skin some much-needed softness.

How To Make Your Own Perfume Balm

Compose your very own signature scent with homemade perfume balm, it’s wonderfully simple to prepare, and can be made at home with only a handful of natural ingredients. Once you’ve started making your own, you’ll be pleased to learn how heavenly it can be.