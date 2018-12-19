How To Make A Brightening Pink Clay Mask

French clay is one of those magical beauty ingredients that truly is as wonderful as everyone claims. I was pleasantly surprised by the glow on my skin after first using it, and now I’m hopelessly hooked.

The wonderful thing about clay is that it naturally draws toxins and impurities and has a gentle yet effective nature. I’ve combined It with rosewater and raw honey in this recipe, as both assist in healing and nurturing the skin. I find it’s best made fresh with each use.

BRIGHTENING PINK CLAY MASK RECIPE

Makes 1

2 Tbsp rosewater

3 tsp witch hazel

1 tsp raw honey

2 Tbsp green or pink French clay

2 drops lavender or geranium essential oil

1. To make, stir together all ingredients in a small bowl until you have a smooth paste.

2. Dampen a face cloth with warm-hot water, and hold over your face for 15 seconds or so to open your pores.

3. Apply the face mask over your face and neck, avoiding eyes and hairline. Leave on for 15-20 minutes, and then rinse off with warm water. I recommend applying your favourite face oil or moisturiser afterwards.

4. Please note that your skin may be slightly pink for a little while afterwards, this is normal and is caused from increased circulation.

