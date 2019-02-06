New Zealand’s Makeup Elite Share Their Pre-Valentine’s Lip Tips

A little prep work will go a long way this Valentine's Day. Photo / Getty Images.

Smooch, pash, snog, peck, kiss… whatever you like to call it, follow these makeup artist’s tips to make your Valentine’s Day smooch one to remember.



SCRUB

Achieving a perfectly kissable pout requires a little prep work. Sloughing off any dry skin will ensure lips look and feel smooth and supple, while promoting the proper absorption of lip products post-scrub.

Professional makeup artist Sam Hart stresses the importance of starting your lip care regimen with a lip scrub. “This will whisk away any dry skin and leave your lips soft and supple. You can buy one or make it yourself with honey and sugar.”

Maybelline New York New Zealand Makeup Director Gee Pikinga uses this at-home treatment to restore lips to their beautiful best. “Add sugar to a tablespoon of virgin coconut oil and allow to cool in the fridge before polishing your lips. I like to infuse this mixture with a drop of peppermint essential oil to offer a beautiful fragrance and flavour on your lips,” Gee says.

But if the DIY route seems too menial, opt for a sugar-based lip scrub like M.A.C Lipscrubtious, suggests freelance makeup artist Rebekah Banks, to help buff away dry and flaky skin. “If you don’t have a lip scrub you can alternatively use a toothbrush with lip balm on it,” Rebekah adds.

Viva Loves: Lush Eve’s Cherry Lip Scrub, $12; French Girl Rose Lip Polish, $26; M.A.C Lip Scrubtious, $36.

NOURISH

If you have a little time on your side, a lip mask or overnight lip treatment will “deeply hydrate and firm your lips and the surrounding area while you get your beauty sleep,” advises Rebekah.

Viva Loves: Clinique Pep-Start Pout Restoring Night Mask, $42, which promises to leave lips feeling more nourished and supple come morning. Or try Patchology Flash Patch 5-Minute Lip Gels, $86, for a quick-fix.

HYDRATE

Daily application of a hydrating lip balm will ensure your lips look their level best. If you can, avoid using lip balms with silicone — the silicone tricks lips into thinking they are moisturised when they are not, and can make lips drier, explains Sam.

Sophy Philips recommends Wild Love’s Kawa Kawa Healing Balm, which looks to three simple ingredients and “feels and tastes amazing. It's handmade with love in Auckland by Naturopath Louise Garland. This is something I use in my makeup kit on everyone. It's also amazing for healing lips overnight if they're weather beaten or all-kissed-out.”

Viva Loves: Weleda Tinted Lip Balm, $16; Drunk Elephant Lippe Balm, $30; Mario Badescu Lip Balm Tube, $14; Vaseline Lip Therapy Cocoa Butter, $6.

PRIME

Much like the skin on your face, it’s a good idea to prime your lips before applying colour. Lochie Stonehouse, YSL and Giorgio Armani Beauty National Makeup Artist, says many lipsticks can dry out lips, so applying a lip primer that offers hydration is a must. “Armani Prima Eye & Lip Contour Perfector by Giorgio Armani Beauty will provide real hydration and increase the longevity of any lip colour applied over the top,” he says.

Viva Loves: M.A.C Prep + Prime Lip, $40.

COLOUR

“If you want a lipstick that looks great for the ‘gram but stands up to kissing, try the blotting technique,” says Sam. “This works best with a matte lipstick as they tend to have a stronger colour pigment. Apply to the lips and really press your lips together firmly for a few seconds. Grab a tissue and blot away the excess product, repeat two more times. This stains the lips for full colour but with minimal residue, so your hot date won’t be wearing it too.”

Viva Loves: Bobbi Brown Crushed Liquid Lip, $50; Kiehl’s Love Oil For Lips, $105; Karen Murrell Natural Lipstick, $26; Maybelline SuperStay Matte Ink, $20.

PLUMP

Fake a fuller-looking pout by dabbing a concentrated amount of gloss in the centre of your lips, says Blair Gamblin, National Education Manager for Bobbi Brown and Jo Malone London. New formulas have surfaced promising that coveted ‘bee stung’ look, thanks to the addition of bee venom and peppermint to enhance lips. If temptation strikes to layer up too many lip products, Blair advises you stop while you’re ahead. “If your matte lipstick starts fading, it can be tempting to pop another layer on top. But matte lipstick is too drying for more than one layer. I recommend leaving some wipes in your hand bag to completely remove your lipstick and start fresh.”

Viva Loves: YSL Volupte Plump-in-Color, $69; Bare Minerals Moxie Plumping Lip Gloss, $30; Designer Brands Lip Plumper, $15; Dior Backstage Dior Addict Lip Maximiser, $60.