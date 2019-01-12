Watch & Listen: 17 Back To Work Songs To Motivate You

Aint Nothing Going On But The Rent by Gwen Guthrie (1986)

"Cause ain't nothin' goin' on but the rent, you got to have a J-O-B if you wanna be with me; Ain't nothin' goin' on but the rent, you got to have a J-O-B if you wanna be with me."

She Works Hard For The Money by Donna Summer (1983)

"She works hard for the money, so hard for it, honey , she works hard for the money so you better treat her right."

Working 9 to 5 by Dolly Parton (1980)

"Workin' 9 to 5, what a way to make a livin', barely gettin' by, it's all takin' and no givin'. They just use your mind and they never give you credit, it's enough to drive you crazy if you let it."

Fight The Power by Public Enemy (1989)

"Our freedom of speech is freedom or death, we got to fight the powers that be."

Ready To Start by Arcade Fire (2010)

"Now I'm ready to start, I would rather be wrong than live in the shadows of your song. My mind is open wide, and now I'm ready to start."

Bossy by Kelis featuring Too Short (2006)

"I switched up the beat of the drum, that's right I brought all the boys to the yard."

Fighter by Christina Aguilera (2002)

"Made me learn a little bit faster, made my skin a little bit thicker, makes me that much smarter, so thanks for making me a fighter."

The Distance by Cake (1996)

"But he's striving and driving and hugging the turns; and thinking of someone for whom he still burns."

You Gotta Be by Des'ree (1994)

"You gotta be bad, you gotta be bold, you gotta be wiser."

Shake It Out by Florence & The Machine (2011)

"And it's hard to dance with a devil on your back so shake him off, oh whoa."

Lust For Life by Iggy Pop (1977)

"I got a lust for life, lust for life; I got a lust for life, I got a lust for life."

Run The World (Girls) by Beyonce (2011)

"This goes out to all my girls, that's in the club rocking the latest. Who will buy it for themselves, and get more money later."

We Are The Champions by Queen (1977)

"We are the champions, my friends, and we'll keep on fighting 'til the end. We are the champions, no time for losers, cause we are the champions of the world."

Golden by Jill Scott (2004)

"I'm taking my own freedom, putting it in my stroll, I'll be high stepping y'all, letting the joy unfold."

Heroes by David Bowie (1977)

"I, I will be King. And you, you will be Queen. Though nothing will drive them away, w e can be heroes just for one day ."

Stronger by Britney Spears (2000)

"Stronger than yesterday, now it's nothing but my way."





Girl On Fire by Alicia Keys (2004)

"She's just a girl, and she's on fire, hotter than a fantasy, longer like a highway."

