Auckland's Most Fetching Dog Walks

Churchill Park Loop, Glendowie

Glendowie has a strong offering in the vein of dog walks. Churchill Park is your perfect solution for an inner city escape, boasting around 40 hectares of farmland (cattle included). With plenty of paths for you and your dog to follow, you’ll leave planning your next venture. Cnr of Robert Ave and Riddell Road.

Madills Farm, Kohimarama

Home to Eastern Suburbs Football Club, Madills Farm is an ideal fetch location for energetic pups. This excellent flat ground location is a favourite for Kohimarama locals seven days a week, so you can be sure to run into other dog owners. 6 Baddeley Ave, Kohimarama

Big King Reserve, Mount Roskill

An absolute local favourite with dog owners, this dog-friendly off-leash exercise area comes complete with flat paths and large grassy expanses. Be sure to hike up to the water top for great views. 113a Duke St, Mount Roskill

Big King reserve in Mount Roskill is a top dog walking spot in the city. Photo / Supplied

Macleans Park, Howick

This doggy haven in Howick is summer bliss for all in the area. Large open paddocks are lined with shaded gullies, allowing your pooch to hit top gear. There’s also a picnic area too, but be sure to pack a hat as almost the entire park is uncovered. Macleans Road opposite Murivale Drive

Grey Lynn Park, Grey Lynn

For a fine time in the heart of the city (although it doesn’t feel like it), Grey Lynn is a year-round escape option from the hustle and bustle, without making a day trip out of a dog walk. Ideal for central residents, Grey Lynn Park offers two off-leash areas in an otherwise inner-city dog walk desert. 75 Dryden St, Grey Lynn

Takapuna Beach Reserve, Takapuna

The North Shore has an exemplary dog walk contribution in Takapuna Beach Reserve. The best time of year to visit this spot has to be in summer, with both early morning coffee-fueled antics and leisurely golden hour strolls highly recommended. 14 The Strand, Takapuna

Craigavon Park, Blockhouse Bay

Although Blockhouse Bay may seem like too far a trip for a dog walk for most, Craigavon Park is heaven on earth for all who like to exercise with their dog. A diverse landscape featuring native forest, grasslands, a stream (perfect for dogs who like to swim) and exercise stations for humans and dogs throughout. Chat with other owners as your pup runs a lap through the dog agility course in the center of the park, or enjoy some family time at the playground and barbeque area. 86 Kinross St, Blockhouse Bay

Auckland Botanic Gardens, Manurewa

South Auckland dog owners are blessed with this stunning landscape of beautiful flowers, plants, trees and a massive off-leash area towards the northern end of the venue. Many botanical gardens are stricter when it comes to public recreational activities, but Auckland is fortunate to have one that encourages dog walking! 102 Hill Rd, The Gardens

Western Park, Ponsonby

From the street, you can see a couple of half-buried sculptures and some public toilets, but venture down the steep concrete walkways (great for butt burning) to an ever larger expanse of wide open valley that has a great view of the city. Dogs can be off lead the whole time but must be kept away from the playground. It's also just a great an excuse for a coffee stop in Ponsonby. 5-7 Howe St, Ponsonby

Every pup loves some park time like Western Park in Ponsonby. Photo / Supplied

Muriwai Beach

You can let your pooch off-lead on the rugged expanse of Muriwai Beach (dogs are prohibited From Maori Bay) for a salty and sandy walk, that will result in a fun day out and a much-needed shower before coming back inside.

Meola Reef, Pt Chevalier

One of the most loved spots in Auckland, this safe off-leash area is a great walk with tap water provided for dogs and people. Gumboots will be needed for the mud in winter and you can warm up with a coffee from nearby Meola Kitchen. 171-181 Meola Rd Pt Chevalier

Orakei Basin, Remuera

This easy to follow boardwalk around Orakei Basin makes this a great dog-friendly walk. There's great views of Auckland City skyline and towards Mount Eden.

Mt Eden

Take your dog up to the summit of volcano Mt Eden for panoramic views of the city. Dogs can be off leash on the grassy walking trails up. Puhi Huia Rd, Mount Eden

One Tree Hill Domain

Dogs are to be kept on a leash but there's so much to explore here with several walking tracks through flowers and cattle up to the top. Pack a picnic for a water break at Cornwall Park. 670 Manukau Rd, Royal Oak

Cockle Bay Reserve, Cockle Bay

In the far East we have one of those settings that is ideal for summer skyline fish and chip dinners. There’s a playground for the kids, sports fields for footy and plenty of room to let your pup run free. It’s also a common venue for events to be held, so if you’re a local it might pay to keep an eye out. 6/10 Shelly Beach Parade, Cockle Bau

Chelsea Estate Heritage Park, Chatswood

This Birkenhead-located park is the largest coastal park in the city, making it a must visit for all on the North Shore. Trek through native forest and listen to the birdsong featuring the likes of kereru (NZ wood pigeon), tui and piwakawaka (fantail). There is also a large pond with varieties of fish and aquatic birds, so it is recommended that you keep your dog on a leash around these areas. Colonial Rd, Chatswood

Viva writer's dog JD enjoying one of his favourite walks on Westhaven Marina. Photo / Supplied

Westhaven Marina, Ponsonby

From Ponsonby, take your dog over Jacobs Ladder and then walk right along the boardwalk on the Marina next to the boats and water. A stop at Swashbucklers in the sun recommended. 37 Westhaven Dr, Westhaven

Cornwallis Beach, West Auckland

This secluded beach is a great place for a flat relaxed dog walk, with surrounding grassy areas. Cornwallis, Auckland

Share this:

Print this article