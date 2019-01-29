The Latest Food News To Snack On

BOOK IN

Veuve Clicquot art and champagne classes

Veuve Clicquot has invited Auckland-based artist Holly Schroder to host three art and champagne classes throughout February. Located in Tommy’s Champagne Parlour in the Britomart's Seafarers Building, the Colourama Series will teach guests to paint using Holly’s signature brightly coloured and abstract style — with a flute or two of bubs in hand.

When: Wednesday February 13, Wednesday February 20 and Wednesday February 27, 6.30pm-8.30pm Where: Britomart's Seafarers Building Tickets: Eventfinda.co.nz

Kelmarna Gardens’ Farm Dinners

Kelmarna Gardens’ new Farm Dinner series kicks off in February. The organic community garden and Auckland city farm is giving local chefs the run of the site to plate up produce from the grounds, and guests will dine outdoors on the village green. Up first is Plabita Florence, of Forest Pop-Ups, who will serve six courses over two nights, akin to her plant-based events previously held at Grey Lynn’s Kokako and Crumb.

When: Thursday February 14 – Friday February 15 Where: Kelmarna Gardens Tickets: $85.25 from Eventbrite Visit: Kelmarnagardens.nz

BBQ Masterclass with Charlie McKenna

Get saucy when BBQ expert Charlie McKenna comes to town. The American chef behind the famous Lillie’s Q restaurants in Chicago and California, and award-winning Lillie’s Q range of BBQ sauces and rubs, will share his BBQ expertise at a very special one-off masterclass prior to sizzling up a storm at meat and music festival Meatstock. Held at Hallertau Brewery in Riverhead on Friday February 15, tickets include three hours of grilling, a beer on arrival, tastings of signature dishes from Lillie’s Q, and a take-home pack including the self-made BBQ rub and a bottle of Lillie’s Q sauce.

When: Friday February 15 Where: Hallertau Brewery in Riverhead Tickets: $75 from Eventfinder.co.nz

Juicy bluff oysters all March long Princess Wharf Oyster Festival. Photo / Supplied

Princess Wharf Oyster Festival

Beloved Bluffy season is around the corner and the Princess Wharf Oyster Festival has the juiciest catch throughout March. The festival, now in its fourth year, celebrates Bluff, Te Kouma, Te Matuku and other varieties, and features food and drink deals and special events at Euro, The Culpeper, Coley & Punch and The Crab Shack. The line-up includes Euro’s all-you-can-eat oysters, an oyster and music party at The Culpeper and an oyster and whisky masterclass at Coley & Punch.

When: Throughout March Where: Princess Wharf at Euro, The Culpeper, Coley & Punch and The Crab Shack Visit: Oysterfestival.co.nz

NEW OPENINGS

Te Whau Eatery in Avondale

Avondale’s Woodworks Cafe has reopened under new ownership, Te Whau Eatery. With two talents at the helm, chef Ryan Pearce (ex The Botanist and Gemmayze St) and pastry chef Claudia Long, expect bright and flavourful fare, Claudia’s signature sweet delights, and bread and pastries by Daniel Cruden (of Miann cube croissant fame). While you’re there, pick up a floral arrangement by Grey Lynn’s Greenpoint florist, which has a spruced-up corner spot. 1790 Great North Rd, Avondale

Lily Eatery in Devonport

The Devonport cafe drought is over with a new breakfast and lunch spot, Lily Eatery. The menu is bright and seasonal and includes gluten-free corn fritters, cured Middle-Eastern salmon and house-made sausage rolls — and don’t leave without one of the baked plum custards. 12 Wynyard St, Devonport, 7am-4pm

ON THE SHELF

Garage Project Sour Beer

Drenched yourself in rosé over summer? Give sour beer a crack. The centuries' old (and now very hipster) brew is fermented with lactobacillus and if you like natural wine or sourdough you’re already halfway there. Garage Project has been experimenting and its latest release, Muse: Au Naturel, is said to be refreshingly drinkable with gentle acidity and a citrus aroma. With more sour releases coming soon from the Wellington lads, Muse is available online and in retail stores now.

Visit: Garageproject.co.nz

Lewis Rd Garlic & Parsley Butter

Garlic bread-lovers rejoice because Lewis Road’s garlic and parsley butter launches next week. Made with Lewis Road’s premium butter, fresh garlic and parsley, it’s the smothering accompaniment we’ve been waiting for. Great with crusty bread, seafood on the barbecue, pre-roasted chicken, or tossed through fresh pasta. Available in supermarkets from Friday February 1, $6.80.