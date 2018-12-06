Estère will bring her signature "electric blue witch-hop" to Waiheke. Photo / Supplied

Fun Things To Do This Weekend 06/12/18

Don't miss Estère performing on Waiheke plus plenty of Christmas market days around the city

Thursday Dec. 6, 2018

Estère on Waiheke
Need an excuse to ditch Auckland for Waiheke? Innovative New Zealand producer, singer/songwriter and dancer Estère will bring her signature "electric blue witch-hop" to Waiheke to perform this Saturday.
When: Saturday December 8, 8pm   Where: Ostend War Memorial Hall, Waiheke

City Works Depot Christmas Market
Head to City Works Depot to find restaurants, cafes and businesses in full festive mode with special Christmas deals all day long.
When: Saturday December 8, 9am-2pm   Where: 77 Cook St, Auckland Central


Miss June at Whammy Bar
Miss June, the Kiwi act making huge waves in the local music scene, will perform a one-off summer show at St Kevins Arcade's Whammy Bar, joined by P.H.F and Wellington’s Bad Friend.
When: Saturday December 8, from 8pm   Where: 183 Karangahape Rd, Newton

Katie Battersby Workroom Sale 
Have a look through the new designer's Country House collection (which will have a special 20 per cent off) plus other sale goodies on offer. 
When: Friday December 7, 10am-6pm, Saturday December 8, 10am-4pm   Where: 9 Oakfield Ave, Mt Albert

Studio 541 will play host to breathtaking shots of Northland's botanicals. Photo / Supplied

Te Ao Turoa Exhibition
A nature-inspired collection of photographs will be on show at Studio 541, featuring breathtaking shots of Northland's botanicals.
When: Wednesday December 5 – Sunday December 9, 11am-4pm, and by appointment through December   Where: 541 Mount Eden Rd, Mt Eden

Christmas Ponsonby Market Day at The Shelter
The Shelter will also be in Christmas mode with plenty of goodies in-store. Have a go on the wheel of fortune for a chance to win 20 per cent off your purchase, a $50 Shelter voucher, or a free coffee, plus shop end-of-lines, samples and discounted pieces. The Rolling Pin's handmade dumplings will be on offer, as well as a complimentary chilled Peroni or glass of bubs.
When: Saturday December 8, 9am-5pm   Where: 78 Mackelvie St, Ponsonby

Devonstock at Windsor Reserve
Rock the day away at the Devonstock Music Festival at Windsor Reserve. Enjoy free live music from young talent including SKILAA, Munkhouse, Daffodils, Gretel, Masonic Silk and Ben Glanfield.
When: Sunday December 9, 2pm-6pm   Where: Windsor Reserve (by the waterfront in Devonport)

Get summer dressing sorted at Service Denim's sale this weekend. Photo / Supplied

Service Denim Store Sale
The denim-clad team at Service Denim are holding a sample sale with most jeans, shorts, tops and jackets from $25.
When: Saturday December 8, from 9am   Where: 208 Ponsonby Rd, Ponsonby

