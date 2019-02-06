Fun Things To Do This Weekend 07/02/19

Belles Hot Chicken Longroom Takeover

Fried chicken and cold beer — what more could you want? Melbourne's famed Belles Hot Chicken will be taking over Longroom for a finger-lickin' pop-up not to be missed.

When: Wednesday February 6 – Sunday February 10 Where: 114 Ponsonby Rd, Ponsonby

Blind Book Date

With the month of Valentines upon us, Auckland Libraries is giving us a cute reminder of one of our favourite loves, books, and given us a free way to spoil ourselves. Every February, they offer a range of selected and wrapped books for customers, who without knowing the author or title, choose your blind date book based on a set of clues on the wrapping or attached bookmark.

From fiction, non-fiction. new, or old classics, some may be funny, or scary, and get you to branch out from your usual material. Grand prizes including a two-night stay at The Cordis are up for grabs once you're done. To enter, complete the entry card attached to every blind date book you borrow and hand it back to your local library desk. Yes, multiple 'dates' are allowed.

When: Competition runs from Monday February 4 – Sunday February 24 Where: Auckland local libraries Visit: Aucklandlibrariesblog.blogspot.com

The Basement is set for an exciting fictional show named Ethera full of swag and R&B. Photo / Supplied

Ethera at The Basement

The Basement is set for an exciting fictional show this February. Ethera is described as "a place where your past, present and future lives co-exist". The performance is from COVEN, an interdisciplinary collective from South Auckland specialising in Vogue culture and performance art. Expect plenty of visual media, soundscape, movement, and 90s R&B.

When: Tuesday February 12 – Saturday February 16, 8pm Where: Lower Greys Ave, Auckland City Visit: Basementtheatre.co.nz

Sammie Pop-up at Egg and Spoon

Hoon yourself over to St Kevins Arcade on Thursday nights for pop-up sandwich shop Club Red at Egg and Spoon from 5pm. Currently on the menu (changing weekly) is fried chicken, meatloaf, and mushroom by The Dusty Apron. Go early before they sell out. All $12.

When: Every Thursday Where: Shop 18, St Kevins Arcade, 183 Karangahape Rd

Flamingo Pier at Rangihoua Olive Grove

Boogie in the forest at Waiheke's annual one-day festival at the Rangihoua Olive Grove with an open-air stage, and hidden dance floors under tree canopies. DJ sets and live acts include Tim Sweeney, Harvey Sutherland, CC:DISCO!, Lord Echo, and High Hoops, with food, drink and art installations onsite.

When: Saturday February 9 Where: 1 Gordons Rd, Waiheke Tickets: Sold out, goodluck

Summer Classic at Ascension Vineyard

Chill amongst the vines and listen to tunes in the sun this Saturday at Matakana. Ascension Vineyard will play host to local acts including Sachi, Hayden James, Young Franco and more.

When: Saturday February 9, 3pm-11pm Where: 480 Matakana Rd, Matakana

Auckland Vegan Festival

Vegan eats will be pumping at Auckland's annual vegan festival this Sunday. Find food trucks, eateries and retail stores including Vege Bang Bang, Otherside, Wise Boys Burgers, Lalele Organic Gelato, The Rolling Pin, Judge Bao, Double Dutch Fries and more.

When: Sunday February 10, 10am-4pm Where: 17 Silverfield, Wairau Valley Tickets: $10 Eventfinda.co.nz