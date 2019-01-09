Anderson .Paak and The Free Nationals are set to perform at Spark Arena this weekend. Photo / Supplied

Fun Things To Do This Weekend 10/01/19

Lose yourself this week in the slick rhythms of rapper-singer Anderson .Paak and a new maze at Aotea Square

Thursday Jan. 10, 2019

Coro Summer Festival
A boutique music festival in Coromandel Town with an anticipated headline performance from Nadia Reid along with FreQ Nasty, Mad Hallelujah Trive, Huia and more. Enjoy the afternoon of tunes, badminton on site, take a BYO picnic, and dance into the night. 
When: Saturday January 12, 3pm-12:30am   Where: 23 Colville Road, Coromandel Town    Tickets: Corosummerfest.co.nz

Get lost in a new maze arriving at Aotea Square. Photo / Supplied

1000 Doors at Aotea Square 
From the masterminds behind Aotea Square's successful House of Mirrors comes a new maze, 1000 Doors. Go in, get lost and have fun in the labyrinth of doors and screens. 
When: Thursday January 10 – Wednesday February 6  Where: 50 Mayoral Dr, Auckland

Silo Cinema 
Silo Park's outdoor cinema summer series continues with food, drinks and beanbags. This Friday you can catch Black Panther. Wakanda forever! 
When: Friday January 11   Where: Silo Park, Auckland

Mumford & Sons at Western Springs Stadium
English folk stars Mumford and Sons will be joined by Leon Bridges, Michael Kiwanuka, Angie McMahon and Sam Fender at Western Springs Park for a very special one-day event. The event will also feature artisan food, boutique wines and beers from around New Zealand.
When: Saturday January 12, 4pm-11pm   Where: Stadium Rd, Western Springs   Tickets: Ticketmaster.co.nz

The fabulous Bic Runga will perform at Goldie Vineyards on Waiheke. Photo / Supplied

Bic Runga on Waiheke
Spend the last weekend of the summer holidays on a high with a Waiheke evening of music, wine, and sunshine. In this special festival at Goldie Vineyards, the fabulous Bic Runga will perform, supported by a solo performance from Lawrence Arabia to kick off the concert. Gates will open at 3pm for people to mix and mingle and chill out on the grass, with food and drink available.
When: Saturday January 12   Where: 8 Causeway Rd, Surfdale Waiheke Island   Tickets: $71 at Ticketek. co.nz

Anderson .Paak at Spark Arena
He's so popular this anticipated gig got upgraded to Spark Arena. The Californian drummer-rapper-singer-producer will perform with his band The Free Nationals.
When: Saturday January 12   Where: 42 Mahuhu Crescent, Parnell   Tickets: Livenation.co.nz

