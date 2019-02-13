Fun Things To Do This Weekend 14/02/19

Ms Lauryn Hill at Spark Arena

Grammy Award-winning artist Ms Lauryn Hill is celebrating twenty years of her anthemic debut solo album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill with a world tour. She will return to New Zealand this weekend for an unmissable show at Spark Arena, with special guest Nas.

When: Saturday February 16 Where: 42-80 Mahuhu Cres, Parnell Tickets: Ticketmaster.co.nz

BBQ Masterclass with Charlie McKenna at Hallertau Brewery

Get saucy when BBQ expert Charlie McKenna comes to town. The American chef behind the famous Lillie’s Q restaurants in Chicago and California, and award-winning Lillie’s Q range of BBQ sauces and rubs will share his BBQ expertise at a very special one-off masterclass prior to sizzling up a storm at meat and music festival Meatstock. Held at Hallertau Brewery in Riverhead on Friday February 15, tickets include three hours of grilling, a beer on arrival, tastings of signature dishes from Lillie’s Q, and a take-home pack including the self-made BBQ rub and a bottle of Lillie’s Q sauce.

When: Friday February 15 Where: 1171 Coatesville-Riverhead Hwy, Riverhead Tickets: $75 from Eventfinder.co.nz

Marlon Williams & Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra at Villa Maria

Make way for the love of Marlon Williams who will perform with the Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra at Villa Maria Estate on Saturday.

When: Saturday February 16 Where: 118 Montgomerie Rd, Mangere Tickets: Ticketmaster.co.nz

Anno Domini at Auckland Art Gallery

The annual rooftop party for electronic music fans — or those who just fancy a beer in the sun — returns up top to Auckland Art Gallery. Catch the last one this Sunday with Nina Kraviz & Valentino Mora headlining. Food and drink are onsite, including Morningside’s Electric Chicken.

When: Sunday February 17 Where: Wellesley St E Tickets: Annodomini.nz

Meatstock at ASB Showgrounds

Auckland's carnivore carnival Meatstock will bring the beef to ASB Showgrounds this weekend.

When: Saturday February 16 – Sunday February 17 Where: 217 Green Lane West, Greenlane Tickets: Meatstock.nztix.co.nz

Takapuna Food, Wine & Music Festival at Smales Farm

Find New Zealand wine, craft breweries, top eateries and food vendors, art, entertainment and more at Takapuna's fiesta this weekend. On the menu is Miss Moonshine's, Vege Bang Bang, Judge Bao, Puha & Pakeha, Double Dutch Fries, Napoli Pizza, Lalele Organic Gelato, Ha Poke! and Taco Loco. Wash it down with tipples from Cloudy Bay, Man O War, Peregrine, Wither Hills, Garage Project and more. Music by Sneaky Sound System, Tiki Taane, Nathan Haines will bring the grooves.

When: Saturday February 16 Where: 72 Taharoto Rd, Takapuna Tickets: Eventbrite.com