Fun Things To Do This Weekend 15/11/18

ZM's Friday Jams at Western Springs Stadium

Get your dance moves ready to drop it low with Usher himself at the biggest R&B party on this Sunday. ZM's Friday Jams is taking over Western Springs Stadium with some of the biggest names including Salt N Pepa, Eve, Taio Cruz, Naughty By Nature, Ginuwine, Estelle, Che Fu & The Kratez and Kings.

When: Sunday November 18, 4pm-10pm Where: Stadium Rd, Western Springs Tickets: $89.99 Ticketmaster.co.nz

Bloc Party at Spark Arena

Revisit the classics, as London rockers Bloc Party come to celebrate their debut record Silent Alarm, released more than 10 years ago, in a long-awaited show at Spark Arena. Local indie band The Beths are special guests.

When: Sunday November 18 Where: 42-80 Mahuhu Cres, Parnell Tickets: Ticketmaster.co.nz

The Pop-up Globe summer season kicks off this week, promising the best shows yet. Photo / Supplied

Pop-up Globe at Ellerslie Racecourse

The Pop-up Globe returns this summer with more "battles, blood and beauty" promised than before. Shows include The Taming of the Shrew, Richard III, Measure for Measure and the infamous Hamlet. The Shakespeare season kicks off in November and runs right through 'til April 2019.

When: Friday November 16 – April 2019 Where: 80 Ascot Ave, Ellerslie Visit: Popupglobe.co.nz

Pickles on the menu

Pickle fans perk up — a host of Auckland eateries will celebrate US National Pickle Day (today) by putting the tasty snack on the menu for at least a week from today. The line-up includes Lowbrow, Hallertau, Augustus Bistro, Fed Deli, Culprit, Burger Burger and more, who will each serve an inspired dish using Detroit-based McClure’s Pickle.

Where: All eateries include Lowbrow, Hallertau, Augustus Bistro, Best Ugly Bagels, Burger Burger, Citizen Park, Culprit, the Fed Deli, Major Sprout, Winner Winner (Hamilton) and Hazel Hayes (Hamilton) When: Wednesday November 14 – Wednesday November 21 Visit: @cookandnelson

Giles Peterson at Hollywood Avondale

DJ, BBC broadcaster, producer and all-round leading expert in music Gilles Peterson will return for the first time since 2010 to perform a set at Hollywood Avondale. The show is almost sold out so don't delay if you're a fan.

When: Friday November 16, 8pm-12am Where: 20 St. Georges Rd, Avondale Tickets: Justtheticketnz.com

Designer Katie Battersby is having a special pop-up at Ponsonby Central this weekend, with a sneak peek at her latest collection. Photo / Supplied

Katie Battersby pop-up at Ponsonby Central

Find sale items, current collection items and a sneak peek at the designer's latest collection 'Country House' and your chance to pre-order the new range.

When: Monday November 12 – Sunday November 18, 9am-6pm Where: Shop 4D (next to Chop Chop), Ponsonby Central Visit: Katiebattersby.com

Vegans will be fully satisfied at Wise Cicada's vegan food festival this weekend, which includes the creamy delights from Minty B. Photo / Supplied

Vegan Street Food Fair at Wise Cicada

Vegans gather round — Wise Cicada will be throwing a vegan party this Sunday with vegan food, vegan icecream from Minty B, and hibiscus sangria tea on tap. Live music on from 11am.

When: Sunday November 18, 11am-3pm Where: 88 Broadway, Newmarket