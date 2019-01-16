Byron Bay's psychedelic pop band The Babe Rainbow will treat fans at Whammy Bar this week. Photo / Supplied

Fun Things To Do This Weekend 17/01/19

Beat the holiday blues with plenty of music and outdoor events all weekend long

Thursday Jan. 17, 2019

GoldBurger Pop-up at Culprit 
Break New Year's resolutions when Wellington’s GoldBurger bring their golden buns to Culprit for two days only this week. The pop-up will feature a menu of classic burgers, crinkle cut fries from the talented team behind Shepherd restaurant and a few Culprit collab dishes. Wash away your sins with natural wine, Garage Project beer, and house-made slushies.
When: Saturday January 19 – Sunday January 20, 12pm-8:30pm   Where:  Level 1, 12 Wyndham St   Bookings: Culprit.co.nz

The Babe Rainbow at Whammy Bar 
Aussie psychedelic pop band The Babe Rainbow will groove at Whammy Bar off the back of performing at Nest Fest last weekend. 
When: Thursday January 17   Where: 183 Karangahape Rd   Tickets: $25 at Banishedmusic.com 

Fat Freddy's Drop with Unknown Mortal Orchestra at Western Springs 
Two Kiwi music favourites will band together in an unmissable summer line up at Western Springs.
When: Saturday January 19, 3pm-11pm   Where: Stadium Rd, Western Springs   Tickets: Ticketmaster.co.nz

Nick Cave at Auckland Town Hall
Join Australian singer-songwriter Nick Cave for an evening of conversation and music at the Town Hall. Bring burning questions, it's said to be an open and intimate discussion.
When: Thursday January 17   Where: 301-317 Queen St, Auckland   Tickets: Ticketmaster.co.nz

Up-and-coming New Zealand band Soaked Oats are hitting Auckland this weekend. Photo / Supplied

Soaked Oats at Whammy Bar 
Soaked Oats are hitting Aotearoa with their 'Shuggah Doom Tour' stopping in Auckland for a gig at Whammy Bar. 
When: Saturday January 19   Where:  183 Karangahape Rd   Tickets: $15 - $20 Undertheradar.co.nz

Idles at The Tuning Fork 
British 5-piece punk rock band Idles are set play two nights at the Tuning Fork following the release of their critically acclaimed new album Joy as an Act of Resistance. Tickets are still available for the Sunday show.
When: Sunday January 20, 7pm-10pm   Where: 42-80 Mahuhu Crescent, Parnell   Tickets: Livenation.co.nz

An Evening with Nigella Lawson at Auckland Town Hall
Okay, the food goddess is not quite here yet but there's still time to buy tickets to spend the evening with Nigella this coming Tuesday.
When: Tuesday January 22   Where: 301-317 Queen St, Auckland   Tickets: Ticketmaster.co.nz

Silo Cinema 
Silo Park's outdoor cinema summer series continues with food, drinks and beanbags. This Friday you can catch Isle of Dogs
When: Friday January 18   Where: Silo Park, Auckland

1000 Doors at Aotea Square 
From the masterminds behind Aotea Square's successful House of Mirrors comes a new maze, 1000 Doors. Go in, get lost and have fun in the labyrinth of doors and screens. 
When: Thursday January 10 – Wednesday February 6  Where: 50 Mayoral Dr, Auckland

Hemp tacos on the menu at Little Bird Unbakery now open permanently for dinner. Photo / Supplied

Dinner at Little Bird Unbakery 
Little Bird fans can now get a wholesome fix into the night as the Unbakery permanently opens for dinners Wednesday to Saturday from today onwards. The 5pm-10pm service will feature an all-new menu — think cauliflower pakoras, gluten and dairy-free mac & cheese, and salted caramel icecream sandwiches — alongside organic alcohol (from the following week onwards) and Ecology & Co. mocktails. 
When: Wednesday – Friday, 5pm-10pm   Where: Summer Street & Ponsonby Rd, Ponsonby   Bookings:  Littlebirdorganics.co.nz

