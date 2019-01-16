Fun Things To Do This Weekend 17/01/19

GoldBurger Pop-up at Culprit

Break New Year's resolutions when Wellington’s GoldBurger bring their golden buns to Culprit for two days only this week. The pop-up will feature a menu of classic burgers, crinkle cut fries from the talented team behind Shepherd restaurant and a few Culprit collab dishes. Wash away your sins with natural wine, Garage Project beer, and house-made slushies.

When: Saturday January 19 – Sunday January 20, 12pm-8:30pm Where: Level 1, 12 Wyndham St Bookings: Culprit.co.nz

The Babe Rainbow at Whammy Bar

Aussie psychedelic pop band The Babe Rainbow will groove at Whammy Bar off the back of performing at Nest Fest last weekend.

When: Thursday January 17 Where: 183 Karangahape Rd Tickets: $25 at Banishedmusic.com

Fat Freddy's Drop with Unknown Mortal Orchestra at Western Springs

Two Kiwi music favourites will band together in an unmissable summer line up at Western Springs.

When: Saturday January 19, 3pm-11pm Where: Stadium Rd, Western Springs Tickets: Ticketmaster.co.nz

Nick Cave at Auckland Town Hall

Join Australian singer-songwriter Nick Cave for an evening of conversation and music at the Town Hall. Bring burning questions, it's said to be an open and intimate discussion.

When: Thursday January 17 Where: 301-317 Queen St, Auckland Tickets: Ticketmaster.co.nz

Up-and-coming New Zealand band Soaked Oats are hitting Auckland this weekend. Photo / Supplied

Soaked Oats at Whammy Bar

Soaked Oats are hitting Aotearoa with their 'Shuggah Doom Tour' stopping in Auckland for a gig at Whammy Bar.

When: Saturday January 19 Where: 183 Karangahape Rd Tickets: $15 - $20 Undertheradar.co.nz



Idles at The Tuning Fork

British 5-piece punk rock band Idles are set play two nights at the Tuning Fork following the release of their critically acclaimed new album Joy as an Act of Resistance. Tickets are still available for the Sunday show.

When: Sunday January 20, 7pm-10pm Where: 42-80 Mahuhu Crescent, Parnell Tickets: Livenation.co.nz

An Evening with Nigella Lawson at Auckland Town Hall

Okay, the food goddess is not quite here yet but there's still time to buy tickets to spend the evening with Nigella this coming Tuesday.

When: Tuesday January 22 Where: 301-317 Queen St, Auckland Tickets: Ticketmaster.co.nz

Silo Cinema

Silo Park's outdoor cinema summer series continues with food, drinks and beanbags. This Friday you can catch Isle of Dogs.

When: Friday January 18 Where: Silo Park, Auckland

1000 Doors at Aotea Square

From the masterminds behind Aotea Square's successful House of Mirrors comes a new maze, 1000 Doors. Go in, get lost and have fun in the labyrinth of doors and screens.

When: Thursday January 10 – Wednesday February 6 Where: 50 Mayoral Dr, Auckland



Dinner at Little Bird Unbakery

Little Bird fans can now get a wholesome fix into the night as the Unbakery permanently opens for dinners Wednesday to Saturday from today onwards. The 5pm-10pm service will feature an all-new menu — think cauliflower pakoras, gluten and dairy-free mac & cheese, and salted caramel icecream sandwiches — alongside organic alcohol (from the following week onwards) and Ecology & Co. mocktails.

When: Wednesday – Friday, 5pm-10pm Where: Summer Street & Ponsonby Rd, Ponsonby Bookings: Littlebirdorganics.co.nz