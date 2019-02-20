Fun Things To Do This Weekend 18/02/19

House of Vans Party at Flying Fish

Get your skate on — and don't forget to wear your Vans. The annual House of Vans party will high roll into Ponsonby this Saturday, and is a must-attend event for aspiring skaters. Taking place at Flying Fish, the line up includes D.I.Y workshops, live art, Vans Skate and BMX teams, curated musical performances, and more. There will also be a custom-built mini ramp to skate on and workshops including skate classes from Young Guns Skate School, skate deck customisation workshops with artist Ryder Jones and 3D custom shoe design. The event is free but workshop spots are limited so online registration is essential. At night, Cut Off Your Hands, Cindy, P.H.F and The Leers will perform.

When: Saturday February 23, 11am-10pm Where: 230 Ponsonby Rd, Ponsonby Register: Eventbrite.com

Six60 at Western Springs

In a colossal line-up of Kiwi music, fan favourites Six60 will be joined by Drax Project, Sons of Zion, Swidt and Illbaz in a memorable evening of summer music outdoors at Western Springs.

When: Saturday February 23, 5pm-11pm Where: Stadium Rd, Western Springs Tickets: Ticketmaster.co.nz

Hidden at Ellerslie Racecourse

Hip-hop fans are in for a treat with new music festival Hidden, taking place outdoors at Ellerslie Racecourse. The line-up includes Kayzo, Lil Yachty, Shapeshifter, Ski Mask, The Slump God, TroyBoi, CRAY, Gentlemen's Club, J.I.D, and Moody Good.

When: Friday February 22, 2pm-10:30pm Where: 80 Ascot Ave, Remuera Tickets: $99-$129 Theticketfairy.com

Dumplings, pork buns and music bingo at Bang Bang China Cafe. Photo / Supplied

Beats By Bingo at Bang Bang China Cafe

For nights you want to end in dumplings, cocktails and a round of karaoke check out the Viaduct’s new addition Bang Bang China Cafe tucked under Saint Alice. This Friday they will be hosting Beats By Bingo (like bingo but with songs) for a fun night, guilty pleasure tunes, and spot prizes.

When: Friday February 22 Where: Level 2, 204 Quay St, CBD



Splore at Tapapakanga Regional Park

Music and performance festival Splore will hit Tapapakanga Park this weekend. To celebrate the festival's 20th birthday, the line-up includes local favourites Holli Smith, The Beths, King Kapisi, JessB, MIss June, as well as international acts DJ Marky and Jungle Brothers. Splore has over 100 music and performance acts to enjoy as well as 15 art projects staged throughout Tapapakanga Park. Don't forget to book in for a few of the onsite Wellness events too.

When: Thursday February 21 – Sunday February 24 Where: 95 Deerys Rd, Orere Point Visit: Splore.net

Cate Le Bon at Whammy Bar

Get up close and personal with Welsh musician Cate Le Bon on her New Zealand tour this month as she performs with just a piano. Cate will be accompaniment by John Thomas (Cate Le Bon/Islet) on synth, for an intimate rework of Cate's past material.

When: Saturday February 23, from 8pm Where: St Kevins Arcade, 183 Karangahape Rd Tickets: $37 at Undertheradar.co.nz

Silo Cinema Outdoor Cinema

KIck off your weekend with a free screening of Shoplifters, hosted outdoors by Silo Cinema.

When: Friday 22 February, 5pm Where: Corner Beaumont St & Jellicoe St, Auckland

Daily Bread Pizza Night

Daily Bread is spreading the sourdough lovin’ and serving sourdough wood-fired pizzas on Friday nights. A wine and beer list, and vegan soft serve is available too.

When: Every Friday, 5pm-9pm Where: 210 Great North Rd, Point Chevalier