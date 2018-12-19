Fun Things To Do This Weekend 20/12/18

Silo Cinema at Silo Park

See Hugh on the big screen as Love Actually screens at Silo Park, kicking off the first of several summer sessions. Drinks and food trucks on site.

When: Friday December 21, 5pm-11pm Where: Corner Beaumont St and Jellicoe St

Welcome Eatery Market Day

Onsite at the Grafton cafe will be local wares including Hydrangea Ranger, JR Illustrations and pottery from Richard Naylor, plus artisan goods from Whitney and Whitney's tea range, popcorn from Organic Knowledge, olive oil from Olives on the Hill, Little Island and Coffee Supreme. The cafe won't be operating the usual menu but there will be special street food eats coming hot out of the kitchen. Arrive early and don't miss out.

When: Friday December 21, 8am-1pm Where: 181 Grafton Rd, Grafton

The Cordis High Team will be popping off all summer long with Mary Poppins themed treats. Photo / Supplied

Mary Poppins High Tea at Cordis Hotel

Cordis is celebrating Marry Poppins Returns with a high tea at The Lobby Lounge with a special themed spread. The Champagne and treats will be popping.

When: Friday December 28 – Monday January 31 Where: 83 Symonds St, Grafton

Strange Summer Streets at Takutai Square

Find free live music in Takutai Square from up-and-coming young talents. Pull up a beanbag from 2pm.

When: Saturday December 22, 2pm-5pm Where: Between Tyler St and Galway St

Issey Miyake Pleats Please launch

Vintage lover Lily Gibson has launched a small collection of Pleats Please by Issey Miyake. The iconic range debuted in 1989, quickly becoming a wardrobe staple in Japan. New Zealander Lily’s collection is an edit of these pieces, available on her website Super Mizu store, representing her love of vintage and her home in Tokyo. “It’s about garments that work with anyone’s personal style, and that are easy to care for. Everyone in Japan, from fashion girls to the elderly have Pleats Please as a wardrobe staple. My apartment in Tokyo is next to the Issey Miyake offices so I’ve always been inspired by the workers standing outside smoking in full Pleats Please.”

Visit: Supermizustore.com

Twenty One Pilots at Spark Arena

The rockin' duo of Twenty One Pilots will bring their Bandito world tour in high gear to Auckland this Friday.

When: Friday December 22, 7pm-10pm Where: 42 Mahuhu Cres, Parnell Tickets: Livenation.co.nz

Fed Street Christmas Festival

The Fed is getting festive with Christmas line-up of craft markets, live entertainment, DJs and food stalls on the street.

When: Until Monday December 24, 12pm-10pm Where: Corner Victoria St and Federal St

Auckland Fish Market

This week Auckland Fish Market reopens as a bustling food hub with eight new eateries and indoor-outdoor seating for 400 people. In keeping with its 90-year history as a hub for fresh seafood, the Jellicoe St venue, owned by fishing company Sanford, will be a celebration of the sea. Visitors will find Azabu Lite, a smaller version of Ponsonby’s Azabu from chef Yukio Ozeki; poke bowls; Thai food; South American grill; mussels and oysters from BillyPot, as well as coffee and gelato from Good Karma. Outside is wood-fired pizza, a bar, and Market Galley led by Ostro chef Cobus Klopper. Despite the new attractions it’s not all change; the morning fish auction will continue, as well as a world-class fishmonger on-site in Sanford & Sons.

Where: 22 Jellicoe St, Wynyard Quarter