Fun Things To Do This Weekend 22/11/18

Childish Gambino Pharos Festival at Tapapakanga Regional Park

Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino will perform a series of three full-length live shows this weekend (one each night) at Tapapakanga Regional Park. It's not your usual concert however, with his Pharos festival described as a fully immersive experience. Gambino will perform in a giant dome, with images projected on the structure. The camp space is free with your ticket.

When: Wednesday November 23 – Sunday November 25 Where: Deerys Rd, Orere Visit: Pharos.earth

You Should Be Dancing at Whammy Bar

Whammy is turning into a boogie wonderland for the night, pumping out only disco hits from the 70s and 80s. Shake your thang with a group of friends or meet new ones on the dancefloor. The playlist will include Earth, Wind & Fire, The Bee Gees, ABBA, Cher and more.

When: Saturday November 24, 9:30pm-4am Where: Whammy Bar, 183 Karangahape Rd Tickets: $20, pay on the door

Delicious community eats are going down at Britomart this Friday morning. Photo / Supplied

Community Eats at Britomart

Britomart will hold a tasty sounding food event on Friday supporting local providers. Find seven — a mix of new startups and socially focused enterprises — spread across the Atrium on Takutai and serving breakfast and lunch. There will be homebaked goods like coconut bread, traditional Somaon dishes and famous hangi pie.

When: Friday November 23, 7.30am-2.30pm Where: Britomart’s Atrium on Takutai

Fiesta Del Sol at Smales Farm

The day-long party Fiesta Del Sol returns this weekend in a new location at Smales Farm. Attendees are told to expect a great set-up, a large selection of live music and food by Miss Moonshines, Double Dutch Fries, Oyster Shack and Lalele Organic Gelato. The name is Spanish for ‘Festival of the Sun’, so fingers crossed the rain holds off.

When: Saturday November 24, 2pm-11pm Where: 72 Taharoto Rd, Takapuna Visit: Highlife.co.nz Tickets: $60-$110 at Eventbrite

The Wombats at Powerstation

The ‘Let’s Dance to Joy Division’ English rockers are coming to New Zealand for the very first time, for a one night only show at the Powerstion. If you're a fan, or like similar artists Arctic Monkeys and The Temper Trap, don't miss out.

When: Thursday November 22, doors open 8pm Where: 33 Mount Eden Rd, Eden Terrace

Lonely label and Ovna Ovich will both hold special sales this weekend. Photo / Supplied

Lonely Hearts Auckland Warehouse Sale at Coffee Supreme

Find previous seasons clothing, lingerie, swimwear and plenty of samples at Lonely’s sale this Saturday.

When: Saturday November 24, 10am-5pm Where: 376 Great North Rd, Grey Lynn

Designer Ovna Ovich Sale

Ovna Ovich will hold her first-ever open studio sale with local makers The Forager, Wild Love, Mallory Allen and Jasmin Sparrow. Find clothing, flowers, art, tea, and kawakawa balm. The opening night will serve Scape Grace gin, Wild Love tea cocktails, ParrotDog beer and plenty of tunes. The sale continues on over the weekend for Christmas gifts and self-gifting needs.

When: Opening night, Friday November 23, 6pm-8pm, Saturday November 24 – Sunday November 25, 10am-4pm Where: 203 Karangahape Rd, Auckland Central