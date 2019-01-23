Fun Things To Do This Weekend 23/01/19

Pre-Laneway Party at Whammy Bar

Byron Bay punk rockers SKEGSS and Auckland's Daffidols will warm up Whammy on Sunday night before hitting the stage at Laneway on Monday.

When: Sunday January 27, 8pm-11pm Where: 183 Karangahape Rd, Auckland Tickets: Justtheticketnz.com



Dunedin's Marlin's Dreaming are in hot demand for a gig at Whammy Bar. Photo / Supplied

Marlin's Dreaming at Galatos

Dunedin band Marlin's Dreaming will headline Galatos off the back of a sweet summer on their 'Not That Bad' tour. Track down a ticket and don't miss it.

When: Friday January 25 Where: 17 Galatos St, Newton Tickets: Sold out, good luck.

Get lucky at Lovebucket with the Lucky Taco bringing the fiesta. Photo / Supplied

Lucky Taco at Lovebucket

End the week and get lucky at Lovebucket with the Lucky Taco setting up the tortilla press all night long.

When: Friday January 25, 6pm-9pm Where: 309 Karangahape Rd, Auckland

Laneway at Albert Park

Florence and The Machine will headline Laneway Festival with other international acts include Yellow Days, Courtney Barnett, Parquet Courts, Jorja Smith, Billie Eilish, Denzel Curry, Mistki, Ravyn Lenae and Jon Hopkins. Kiwi acts on the line-up include Miss June, local hip-hop group High Beams, electro-pop duo Imugi, Dunedin’s noise trio The Dead C, and Bene. Have you got your ticket?

When: Monday January 28 Where: 33-43 Princes St, Auckland Tickets: Auckland.lanewayfestival.com

Architecture Film Festival at Academy Cinemas

Academy Cinemas will host its Architecture Through the Lens festival, showcasing a great selection of architecture films.

When: Tuesday January 29, 6:30pm-9pm Where: 44 Lorne St, Auckland City Tickets: $15.50 for adults at Academycinemas.co.nz

Luxury leather goods at reduced prices at Yu Mei this weekend. Photo / Supplied

Yu Mei Sample Sale

Ponsonby's dream bag Yu Mei is opening the archive selection of its luxury leather bags at reduced prices this weekend only. Eftpos and cash facilities available.

When: Saturday January 26, 10am-6pm Where: Yu Mei Lounge, Shop 8, Lot 3, 130 Ponsonby Rd

Roam & Loom Pop-up at Ponsonby Central

Handmade homewares, plants and more will be available at Roam & Looms pop-up at Ponsonby Central this weekend.

When: Now until Sunday January 27, 9am-6pm Where: 136-146 Ponsonby Rd, Ponsonby