Fun Things To Do This Weekend 23/01/19
Warm up to Monday's Laneway Festival with plenty of music, films and tacos
Pre-Laneway Party at Whammy Bar
Byron Bay punk rockers SKEGSS and Auckland's Daffidols will warm up Whammy on Sunday night before hitting the stage at Laneway on Monday.
When: Sunday January 27, 8pm-11pm Where: 183 Karangahape Rd, Auckland Tickets: Justtheticketnz.com
Marlin's Dreaming at Galatos
Dunedin band Marlin's Dreaming will headline Galatos off the back of a sweet summer on their 'Not That Bad' tour. Track down a ticket and don't miss it.
When: Friday January 25 Where: 17 Galatos St, Newton Tickets: Sold out, good luck.
Lucky Taco at Lovebucket
End the week and get lucky at Lovebucket with the Lucky Taco setting up the tortilla press all night long.
When: Friday January 25, 6pm-9pm Where: 309 Karangahape Rd, Auckland
Laneway at Albert Park
Florence and The Machine will headline Laneway Festival with other international acts include Yellow Days, Courtney Barnett, Parquet Courts, Jorja Smith, Billie Eilish, Denzel Curry, Mistki, Ravyn Lenae and Jon Hopkins. Kiwi acts on the line-up include Miss June, local hip-hop group High Beams, electro-pop duo Imugi, Dunedin’s noise trio The Dead C, and Bene. Have you got your ticket?
When: Monday January 28 Where: 33-43 Princes St, Auckland Tickets: Auckland.lanewayfestival.com
Architecture Film Festival at Academy Cinemas
Academy Cinemas will host its Architecture Through the Lens festival, showcasing a great selection of architecture films.
When: Tuesday January 29, 6:30pm-9pm Where: 44 Lorne St, Auckland City Tickets: $15.50 for adults at Academycinemas.co.nz
Yu Mei Sample Sale
Ponsonby's dream bag Yu Mei is opening the archive selection of its luxury leather bags at reduced prices this weekend only. Eftpos and cash facilities available.
When: Saturday January 26, 10am-6pm Where: Yu Mei Lounge, Shop 8, Lot 3, 130 Ponsonby Rd
Roam & Loom Pop-up at Ponsonby Central
Handmade homewares, plants and more will be available at Roam & Looms pop-up at Ponsonby Central this weekend.
When: Now until Sunday January 27, 9am-6pm Where: 136-146 Ponsonby Rd, Ponsonby