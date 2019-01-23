It's really all a warm up for Laneway on Monday, isn't it? Photo / Supplied

Fun Things To Do This Weekend 23/01/19

Warm up to Monday's Laneway Festival with plenty of music, films and tacos

Thursday Jan. 24, 2019

Pre-Laneway Party at Whammy Bar 
Byron Bay punk rockers SKEGSS and Auckland's Daffidols will warm up Whammy on Sunday night before hitting the stage at Laneway on Monday. 
When: Sunday January 27, 8pm-11pm   Where: 183 Karangahape Rd, Auckland  Tickets: Justtheticketnz.com

Dunedin's Marlin's Dreaming are in hot demand for a gig at Whammy Bar. Photo / Supplied

Marlin's Dreaming at Galatos 
Dunedin band Marlin's Dreaming will headline Galatos off the back of a sweet summer on their 'Not That Bad' tour. Track down a ticket and don't miss it. 
When: Friday January 25   Where: 17 Galatos St, Newton   Tickets: Sold out, good luck. 

Get lucky at Lovebucket with the Lucky Taco bringing the fiesta. Photo / Supplied

Lucky Taco at Lovebucket
End the week and get lucky at Lovebucket with the Lucky Taco setting up the tortilla press all night long.
When: Friday January 25, 6pm-9pm   Where: 309 Karangahape Rd, Auckland

Laneway at Albert Park
Florence and The Machine will headline Laneway Festival with other international acts include Yellow Days, Courtney Barnett, Parquet Courts, Jorja Smith, Billie Eilish, Denzel Curry, Mistki, Ravyn Lenae and Jon Hopkins. Kiwi acts on the line-up include Miss June, local hip-hop group High Beams, electro-pop duo Imugi,  Dunedin’s noise trio The Dead C, and Bene. Have you got your ticket? 
When: Monday January 28   Where: 33-43 Princes St, Auckland    Tickets: Auckland.lanewayfestival.com

Architecture Film Festival at Academy Cinemas
Academy Cinemas will host its Architecture Through the Lens festival, showcasing a great selection of architecture films. 
When: Tuesday January 29, 6:30pm-9pm   Where: 44 Lorne St, Auckland City Tickets: $15.50 for adults at Academycinemas.co.nz

Luxury leather goods at reduced prices at Yu Mei this weekend. Photo / Supplied

Yu Mei Sample Sale 
Ponsonby's dream bag Yu Mei is opening the archive selection of its luxury leather bags at reduced prices this weekend only. Eftpos and cash facilities available. 
When: Saturday January 26, 10am-6pm   Where: Yu Mei Lounge, Shop 8, Lot 3, 130 Ponsonby Rd 

Handmade homewares, plants and more at Roam & Looms pop-up at Ponsonby Central. Photo / Supplied

Roam & Loom Pop-up at Ponsonby Central
Handmade homewares, plants and more will be available at Roam & Looms pop-up at Ponsonby Central this weekend. 
When: Now until Sunday January 27, 9am-6pm    Where: 136-146 Ponsonby Rd, Ponsonby

