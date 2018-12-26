Fun Things To Do This Weekend – The New Year's Eve Edition

Northern Bass

Northern Bass in Mangawhai will satisfy hip-hop fans with the massive headline act of New York rapper and chef of F*ck, That’s Delicious, Action Bronson, and US rapper Joey Bada$$. They’re joined by local hip-hop and R&B acts, including rappers Melodownz and JessB, and drum and bass favourites Shapeshifter.

When: Saturday December 29 – Monday December 31 Where: Worsfold Farm, 420 Settlement Road, Mangawhai, Kaipara Tickets: Northernbass.co.nz

Soaked Oats at Eggsentric Cafe

Rock away to summer tunes courtesy of Ha the Unclear, Reb Fountain, Dunedin favourites Soaked Oats, and a solo performance from Dictaphone Blues. Find Oh Boy Tacos and Blue Fridge Brewery onsite for food and drink.

When: Friday December 28, 6pm-11pm Where: Eggsentric Cafe, Purangi Road 1049, Flaxmill Bay, Whitianga Tickets: $30 at Banishedmusic.com

Nightmares on Wax will headline at Wondergarden. Photo / Supplied

Wondergarden

Stuck in Auckland for New Year’s Eve? Silo Park’s festival can cure those “staycation” feels. The hugely influential Leeds DJ Nightmares on Wax is headlining, with acts including indie band Cut Off Your Hands, R&B duo Fortunes, JessB, Ladi6, Katchafire, and Avantdale Bowling Club. Eat from gourmet food trucks and watch a grand fireworks display at midnight.

When: Monday December 31 – Tuesday January 1 Where: Silo Park, corner Beaumont St and Jellicoe St

Drax Project at Corglen Tavern

Homegrown favourites Drax Project will play a full set at Coroglem Taven. If you're around Coromandel way don't miss out.

When: Thursday December 27 Where: The Coroglen Tavern, 1937 Tairua Whitianga Road, Coroglen Tickets: Ticketmaster.co.nz

SACHI at Coroglen Tavern

Another gig at Coroglen featuring upbeat DJ sets from SACHI, Golden Features, Carmada and Deadbeat.

When: Saturday December 29 Where: The Coroglen Tavern, 1937 Tairua Whitianga Road, Coroglen Tickets: Ticketmaster.co.nz

Hawker & Roll's Malaysian street eats in full swing at the ASB classic. Photo / Supplied

ASB Classic

Tennis season is upon us so book in this weekend for summer days courtside all of next week. There will be tasty food and drink in the main entertainment centre, The Serve. Here you will find an East Imperial Gin Bar with Azabu bar snacks, a Heineken Bar, plus Babich Wines and Josh Emett’s Hawker & Roll with Malaysian-inspired street eats.

When: Monday December 31 – Saturday January 12 Where: ASB Tennis Centre, 1 Tennis Ln, Parnell Tickets: Asbclassic.co.nz