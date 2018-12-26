New Years in Auckland doesn't have to suck with Wondergardens line-up this year. Photo / Supplied

Fun Things To Do This Weekend – The New Year's Eve Edition

Still stuck for New Years? Here are some summer sounds to see you right through 'til January

Thursday Dec. 27, 2018

Northern Bass
Northern Bass in Mangawhai will satisfy hip-hop fans with the massive headline act of New York rapper and chef of F*ck, That’s Delicious, Action Bronson, and US rapper Joey Bada$$. They’re joined by local hip-hop and R&B acts, including rappers Melodownz and JessB, and drum and bass favourites Shapeshifter.
When: Saturday December 29 – Monday December 31   Where: Worsfold Farm, 420 Settlement Road, Mangawhai, Kaipara   Tickets: Northernbass.co.nz

Soaked Oats at Eggsentric Cafe 
Rock away to summer tunes courtesy of Ha the Unclear, Reb Fountain, Dunedin favourites Soaked Oats, and a solo performance from Dictaphone Blues. Find Oh Boy Tacos and Blue Fridge Brewery onsite for food and drink. 
When: Friday December 28, 6pm-11pm   Where: Eggsentric Cafe, Purangi Road 1049, Flaxmill Bay, Whitianga   Tickets: $30 at Banishedmusic.com

Nightmares on Wax will headline at Wondergarden. Photo / Supplied

Wondergarden
Stuck in Auckland for New Year’s Eve? Silo Park’s festival can cure those “staycation” feels. The hugely influential Leeds DJ Nightmares on Wax is headlining, with acts including indie band Cut Off Your Hands, R&B duo Fortunes, JessB, Ladi6, Katchafire, and Avantdale Bowling Club. Eat from gourmet food trucks and watch a grand fireworks display at midnight. 
When: Monday December 31 – Tuesday January 1   Where: Silo Park, corner Beaumont St and Jellicoe St 

Drax Project at Corglen Tavern
Homegrown favourites Drax Project will play a full set at Coroglem Taven. If you're around Coromandel way don't miss out.
When: Thursday December 27   Where: The Coroglen Tavern, 1937 Tairua Whitianga Road, Coroglen   Tickets: Ticketmaster.co.nz 

SACHI at Coroglen Tavern
Another gig at Coroglen featuring upbeat DJ sets from SACHI, Golden Features, Carmada and Deadbeat. 
When: Saturday December 29  Where: The Coroglen Tavern, 1937 Tairua Whitianga Road, Coroglen   Tickets: Ticketmaster.co.nz 

Hawker & Roll's Malaysian street eats in full swing at the ASB classic. Photo / Supplied

ASB Classic
Tennis season is upon us so book in this weekend for summer days courtside all of next week. There will be tasty food and drink in the main entertainment centre, The Serve. Here you will find an East Imperial Gin Bar with Azabu bar snacks, a Heineken Bar, plus Babich Wines and Josh Emett’s Hawker & Roll with Malaysian-inspired street eats.
When: Monday December 31 – Saturday January 12  Where: ASB Tennis Centre, 1 Tennis Ln, Parnell   Tickets: Asbclassic.co.nz

Share this:

Discover

Prev
Next

View More

Meet Sammy Akuthota, The Heart & Soul Of Satya Chai Lounge

Host with the most Sammy Akuthota reflects on the year that's been and highlights what's to come for his beloved Auckland bars

Why Sid & Chand Sahrawat Continue To Define Auckland's Dining Scene

The couple reflects on life after adding another iconic Auckland restaurant to their culinary stable

The Art Of Crafting Stylish Mocktails This Summer

Another sparkling water? Yawn. We say go all out on decent alcohol-free tipples

Dirt Cookbook's Golden Cauliflower

Spice up the humble cauliflower in this golden oven-roasted recipe from new cookbook Dirt

Must Reads

More Culture & Travel / Features & Profiles

Fun Things To Do This Weekend – The New Year's Eve Edition

Why 2018 Was The Year Of Accolades For Comedian Rose Matafeo

12 Christmas Movies To Help You Celebrate (Or Escape) Festive Fever

Why The Twenty-Seven Names Fashion Week Show Was A Game-Changer

Why The Beths Are The Next Big Thing In Music

How Parris Goebel & Her Sisters Are Uniting Girls Across Auckland

Why Kanoa Lloyd Is This Year's Small Screen Queen

Fun Things To Do This Weekend 20/12/18

Get To Know Rising Wellington Poet Tayi Tibble

11 Books You Won't Be Able To Put Down This Summer
View More
New Zealand Herald

New Zealand Herald

Subscribe to E-Newsletter