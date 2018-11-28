The Basement Theatre's annual Christmas show is the hilarious highlight of Auckland’s silly season calendar. Photo / Supplied

Fun Things To Do This Weekend 29/11/18

Find belly laughs at the Basement, downward dogs in the park and seafood eats with natural wine

Thursday Nov. 29, 2018

Basement Theatre Christmas Show
The Basement’s annual Christmas Show is the hilarious highlight of Auckland’s silly season calendar, and to celebrate the company turning a whopping 10, audiences can expect the most cracking show to date. Two of our country’s funniest talents, Rose Matafeo and Alice Snedden, (who both recently stormed the world stage at Edinburgh Fringe Festival) are behind this year’s theme of Work Do — ye olde office party gone rogue. Each night will feature a rotating guest cast of some of New Zealand’s most famous faces and Basement Theatre favourites. All show proceeds go towards funding future Basement productions and supporting homegrown talent. 
When: Thursday November 29 – Friday December 21   Where: Lower Greys Ave, Auckland Central   Tickets: Basementtheatre.co.nz

On the menu at Fête de la Pêche Festival is the signature filet o' market fish. Photo / Supplied

Fête de la Pêche Festival at Herne Bay Pentaque Club 
Head to French food pop-up La Peche’s day-long festival for seafood eats, natural wine and craft beer, tunes and a round of petanque. 
When: Saturday December 1, 12pm-8pm   Where: 19 Salisbury St, Herne Bay Tickets: Tickets $50 ($25 redeemed for paying tokens) at Eventbrite.co.nz

Yoga Day at Western Springs Park
Salute the sun with fellow yoginis all day long as Western Springs Park limbers up to celebrate International Yoga Day this Saturday. Don't miss the Te Reo Maori infused yoga class with DJ beats led by Taane Mete, meditation with Nikki Rhodes, a korero on mental health in New Zealand with Mike King, and sound off yoga with Franko Heke. Pack your mat and say Namaste. 
When: Saturday December 1, 1pm-4pm   Where: 859 Great North Rd, Western Springs  Tickets: Adult general admission $25. Kids under 12 are free

Jaimie Webster Haines will on deck all weekend long in New Market. Photo / Supplied

Freedom Furniture Housewarming Party
The furniture store is celebrating a new store fit-out with a party all weekend long. Find tunes care of the ever-stylish Jaimie Webster Haines, free-flowing artisan gelato, styling workshops from colour guru Alex Fulton, interior design expert Melissa Greenough and stylist Emily Somerville-Ryan. 
When: Saturday December 1 – Sunday December 2, 10am-5pm   Where: 77 Broadway, Newmarket   Visit: Facebook.com

The Caker's heavenly creations are now available on Sunday 'til end of December #blessed. Photo / Supplied

Cake Stop at The Caker 
We're hungry for our favourite type of weekend pit-stop at The Caker, which is re-opening on Sundays until December 23. Christmas mini-cakes galore and other new menu creations are on the cards.
When: Every Sunday of December    Where: 46 Karangahape Rd, Newton

Lightpath Festival 
Auckland's much loved pink path Te Ara i Whiti is turning three and throwing a block party to celebrate. Ditch the car and head out on foot or on wheels to a lively night of entertainers, music, art, food and bike fun along the path and Canada St, just off K Rd. Highlights include food trucks from Madame George, The Pie Piper and Nata Portuguese Bakery, craft brews from the Brothers Beer pop-up beer garden, and a dance party at Neck of the Woods 
When: Saturday December 1, 5pm-9pm   Where: Mercury Plaza, Canada St  Visit: Bikeauckland.org.nz

