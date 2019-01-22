Laneway 2019: Get To Know Auckland Electro-Pop Duo Imugi

Auckland electro-synth duo Imugi will make their Laneway debut in 2019 — and it's a local act to listen out for.

Singer-songwriter Yery Cho and producer Carl Ruwhiu, bedroom artists who have been collaborating together since high school, released their EP Vacasian in 2017 and the gorgeous haze-filled video for the single Greensmoke just last week.

The pair is in good hands, recently signing with Auckland-based A Label Called Success, the label behind artists High Hoops and RnB musician Bailey Wiley. Get to know the musicians and their Laneway picks below.

How did you first get into music?

Carl: I was making Soulja Boy beats when I was 13 in my bedroom.

Yery: In my last of high school, my friends and I decided to start an all-girl indie rock band. I only played the guitar though because I was really shy! I would write the songs for the lead singer.

How did you meet each other?

Yery: We met in maths class in Year 13 at Rangitoto College. I immediately registered Carl because he would always come in late and was that kid in class who would quarrel with the teacher.

Where does the name Imugi come from?

Yery: Imugi is an old mythological creature from a Korean tale.

How would you describe your sound?

Yery: Someone described it as ‘bedroom disco’. That’s probably pretty accurate considering It has all has been done in Carl's bedroom!

What was your first EP, Vacasian, about?

Yery: The theme came about one day when I saw a travel brochure for a round trip to Asia. It made me think about how there are a lot of migrant kids like me here who don’t really get to go and visit where we're from. My family is originally from Korea and I came to New Zealand when I was two. I’ve never been back to Korea so the name 'Vacasian' stuck. Larger than that, it's about taking a trip with your mind and having dreams and that being your vacation.

What is your latest track Greensmoke about?

Yery: The track is about the negative effects of substance use and vulnerability. It’s easy to slip into a state of being where one can become avoidant, becoming numb to your responsibilities. The core of the song is a mantra of mindfulness; don’t get too caught up in your worth in terms of materiality.

Tell us about the video for Greensmoke?

Yery: It was directed by Connor Nestor. We wanted to find a greenhouse with a pool in it and found this beautiful BnB in Karaka. There's a lot of smoke going on that’s for sure!

Did you ever think you would perform at Laneway this year?

Carl: Our goal was to maybe one day work with a label or play a music festival and now it’s actually happening. Laneway was always our favourite festival so it still hasn’t sunk in.

What can we expect from your Laneway Show?

Carl: We've got a really great performance planned with a few special guests joining us on stage. So come and find out!

Who are you excited to see at Laneway?

Yery: It's such a wild lineup. There are so many artists we want to see. From Mitski, Ravyn Lanae, Smino, Rex Orange County, and Yellow Days.

What are your top festival essentials?

Carl: Last year at Laneway, I got one of those fans that plug into the bottom your iPhone. I had that on my face the entire day. Also, lots of water to stay hydrated and we're probably going to bring packed lunches because we're kinda broke.

What else have you got lined up for 2019?

Carl: We’re working on a project at the moment so there could be a new album in the works. We spent the whole of last year writing and now get to go through them all and pick the best to refine. It's super exciting