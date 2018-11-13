Kiwi Pop Singer Robinson's Essential Summer Playlist
There will be nothing to regret with these party starters from this year's breakthrough pop artist
Since the release of her debut hit single Nothing To Regret in February Nelson-born singer-songwriter Robinson has been riding a wave of pop perfection. The 21-year-old rising star is nominated for two awards at tonight's Vodafone Music Awards including Breakthrough Artist and Single Of The Year. Robinson will also perform at the event, off the bat for opening for American megastar Hayley Kiyoko on her European tour.
Get set for summer with her essential playlist for bright days and parties shared with Viva. For your chance to see Robinson perform live, tickets are still available for the VNZMA from Ticketmaster.
Dua Lipa - New Rules
Sofi Tukker - Best Friend
The Cure - Friday I'm in Love
DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna, Bryson Tiller - Wild Thoughts
Chance the Rapper - All Night
ABBA - Gimme Gimme Gimme
Christina Aguilera - Dirrty
Destiny’s Child - Jumpin' Jumpin'
Nao - Drive and Disconnect
Duke Dumont - Ocean Drive
