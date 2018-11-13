Anna Robinson, aka Robinson. Photo / Supplied

Kiwi Pop Singer Robinson's Essential Summer Playlist

There will be nothing to regret with these party starters from this year's breakthrough pop artist

Wednesday Nov. 14, 2018

Since the release of her debut hit single Nothing To Regret  in February Nelson-born singer-songwriter Robinson has been riding a wave of pop perfection. The 21-year-old rising star is nominated for two awards at tonight's Vodafone Music Awards including Breakthrough Artist and Single Of The Year. Robinson will also perform at the event, off the bat for opening for American megastar Hayley Kiyoko on her European tour. 

Get set for summer with her essential playlist for bright days and parties shared with Viva. For your chance to see Robinson perform live, tickets are still available for the VNZMA from Ticketmaster.

Dua Lipa - New Rules 

Sofi Tukker - Best Friend 

The Cure - Friday I'm in Love

DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna, Bryson Tiller - Wild Thoughts 

Chance the Rapper - All Night 

ABBA - Gimme Gimme Gimme

Christina Aguilera - Dirrty 

Destiny’s Child - Jumpin' Jumpin'

Nao - Drive and Disconnect 

Duke Dumont - Ocean Drive 

