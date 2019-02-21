News Bites: The Latest Food & Drink News To Snack On

BOOK IN

Daily Bread is spreading the sourdough lovin’ and serving sourdough wood-fired pizzas on Friday nights. A wine and beer list, and vegan soft serve are available too. 5-9pm. 1210 Great North Rd, Point Chevalier

If you're still pining for summer rose, Soul Bar & Bistro is dedicating March to the pink drink with rosé specials on the menu, and jugs of rosé sangria available every ‘Sangria Sunday’ from 1pm-6pm with a DJ on site. Reservations at enquiries@soulbar.nz.16-18 Lower Hobson Street and Customs St

Sidart has launched a new Friday lunch menu which aims to cater to smaller and larger appetites, with four, five and six-courses now available. Sid Sahrawat has recently spent time in India, so diners will find new inspired dishes on the progressive Indian menu. A four-course tasting menu is available for $60 per person, five courses $75 and six courses $90. The canapés are optional at an additional $30 for four canapés per person. 283 Ponsonby Rd, Ponsonby

Cordis Hotel’s High Tea has gone Kiwi with its latest tray of treats using the best local and artisan produce. Find Kapiti cheese, Clevedon buffalo mozzarella and Curious Croppers tomatoes, alongside sandwiches, scones, and a summery chocolate lamington with passionfruit curd. A blend of fruity Zealong Oolong Tea will complement the menu. Adults from $59. Visit Cordishotels.com

Fix & Fogg are looking for 10 lucky winners to be official nut butter taste testers a.k.a your dream job. To be in the draw, sign up at Fixandfogg.com

NEW (ISH) OPENINGS

Fitzroy Lounge Bar has replaced Cuban-eatery Cuba Libre in Ponsonby bringing the eclectic vibe of the Melbourne suburb of the same name. The relaxed space boasts comfy couches, intimate tall seating, and an open DJ booth. Good bar food is promised too — fried chicken, fresh ceviche, pulled pork toasties, cheese platters — along with a full cocktail list, house wine, and a signature beer. 61 Mckelvie St, Ponsonby

Dumplings, noodles, and karaoke is on offer at Bang Bang China Cafe. Photo / Supplied

A mural of a cartoon octopus will greet your arrival to a new Chinese addition to the Viaduct. Bang Bang China Cafe (tucked under Saint Alice) offers no fuss service of dumplings, pan-fried pork buns, broth-based noodles and hot plates. Stay 'til late for a round of karaoke. Level 2/204 Quay St, Auckland

Visit the New Leaf Kombucha taproom in Grey Lynn for organic, quality kombucha that's brewed to only have 3 per cent sugar. There are five different types of kombuchas on tap at all times. The four core flavours are Indian Assam tea, Indian Darjeeling, Sri Lankan black tea and gunpowder green tea. While the fifth tap is for a weekly changing and more exotic brew such as South African rooibos and Japanese matcha kombucha. You sit in and enjoy your booch at one of the onsite tables, or take away, and refill your own bottles and containers. 37 Crummer Rd, Grey Lynn

From left; New Leaf Kombucha Grey Lynn's taproom; Dumplings at Bang Bang China Cafe. Photo / Supplied

NEW RELEASES

Sawmill Brewery has released Passionfruit Sour. A sour beer brewed with hibiscus flowers with flavours of passionfruit, cranberry, and light spices. So good it won gold recently at the Brewers Guild Awards. $11 from liquor stores and Sawmillbrewery.co.nz

Haha Wine Bohse is a crisp rose by Haha wines and Boh Runga. The collaboration follows the many vineyard events the singer-songwriter has played at Hawke’s Bay vineyards over the years. The bottle is distinctively Boh, with a raised design reworked from Monarch Butterfly wings (used on the wall of her Ponsonby Rd boutique) and given a cut-out look so the wine’s colour can shine through. $28 available at Hawke’s Bay Vineyard and Bohrunga.com

Fresh mint and chocolate now on the ice cream menu at Lewis Road Creamery. Photo / Supplied

Lewis Road Creamery has scooped out a new flavour for its ice cream range with Mint and Dark Chocolate Ice Cream now available. Fresh peppermint extract and shards of rich dark chocolate. Available in supermarkets now.

Adding onto their rosé family Waiana Estate (Hawkes Bay) has released two new rosé blends in addition to the popular Indian Summer. Summer Sault is a unique blend using the Provençal grape Cinsault and a limited release, barrel aged wine called Indian Summer Private Blend. Available at Glengarry and Advintage stores.