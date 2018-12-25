What To Pack For The Beach, According To Team Viva

Lucy Casley, designer. From left: Birkenstock suede sandals from Superette; UE Boom speaker from Harvey Norman; Seed Heritage tote bag.

LUCY CASLEY, DESIGNER



Birkenstock suede sandals, $190, from Superette

"These are perfect to slide on and make my way down the stone path to the beach, the suede adding some chic to the classic Birkenstock."

UE Boom 3 portable bluetooth speaker, $248, from Harvey Norman

"Summer to me is lying on the beach listening to some acoustic hits. This speaker is waterproof, making it suitable for the beach, and sunset red screams summer."

Seed Heritage tote bag $65

"It’s always best to go roomier when buying a tote. Big enough to carry all my essentials, this straw tote is the most handy summer accessory."

Saru Krishnasamy, digital editor. From left: Rubi picnic and beach blanket from Cotton On; The Woman in the Window from Paper Plus; Champion cap from Loaded.

SARU KRISHNASAMY, DIGITAL EDITOR

Rubi picnic and beach blanket, $45, from Cotton On

"A towel caked in sand is a normal side effect of going to the beach right? Wrong! Bring a beach mat and add an extra layer between you, your towel and the billions of grains that want to come home with you."

The Woman in the Window, $35, from Paper Plus

"A good juicy murder mystery not only makes a great read at the beach, it also acts as an anchor for your towel and extra shade for your face if you doze off mid-sentence."

Champion classic cap, $60, from Loaded

"For someone with big hair that prettier wide-brimmed hats seem to bounce straight off, a baseball cap is a must. Tucking my bun through the strap gap ensures it stays on tight."

Melinda Williams, design editor. From left: Ottelenghi Simple by Yotam Ottelenghi; Oasis Beauty travel duo sunscreen; Beachkit sun shade.

MELINDA WILLIAMS, DESIGN EDITOR

Ottolenghi Simple by Yotam Ottolenghi, $60 for hardback

"One of my favourite chefs, I will be perusing this for easy summer meal inspiration."

Oasis Beauty travel duo $30

"Awesome natural products that won't irritate sensitive skin (Rhino Repair is amazing for healing windburn or salt-chapped skin). The sunscreen also comes in a jumbo 500ml bottle."

Beachkit sun shade $179.

"Because I burn in about six seconds flat, this sun shade shelters me and my family from the sun."

Ashleigh Cometti, commercial editor. From left: Hunza G bikini; Moochi towel; Mario Badescu rose facial spritz from Mecca Beauty.

ASHLEIGH COMETTI, COMMERCIAL EDITOR

Hunza G bikini, about $250

"I've been coveting Hunza G swimwear since last summer, so I'll be asking Santa for the Posey Bikini in this pretty pink hue for Christmas this year. The textured seersucker fabric looks super comfortable to wear, too."

Moochi towel $70

"This Moochi towel is oversized, meaning you can fit a couple of bums on it when you're chilling on the sand. Plus it's super plush finish makes returning from a refreshing dip in the ocean all the more cosy."

Mario Badescu facial spray with aloe, herbs and rosewater, $11, from Mecca

"My summer must-have. I love rose scented anything, and this spray offers skin a hydration hit after a day spent outdoors."

Rebecca Zephyr Thomas, photographer. From left: Anwar Carrots towel; Isle of Eden sunglasses; Fifi Chachnil swimsuit.

REBECCA ZEPHYR THOMAS, PHOTOGRAPHER

Anwar carrots beach towel, $100

"Anwar Carrots is my favourite LA-based streetwear label and I love everything they do! This towel would be a great poolside addition."

Isle of Eden sunglasses $169

"These are designed in New Zealand by new ethical Kiwi brand Isle of Eden. I like the 1940s Hollywood meets Nirvana style to this clear pair of frames."

Fifi Chachnil swimsuit, about $481

"I love this underwear label from France Fifi Chachnil, their designs are just the right amount of frou-frou mixed with sexy and this swimsuit looks chic and flattering. The clever placement of the strips would also be very slimming."

Dan Ahwa, fashion editor. From left: Calypso by David Sedaris from Unity Books; Izola 6OZ flask from Good as Gold; Mario Badescu aloe facial spritz from Mecca Beauty.

DAN AHWA, FASHION EDITOR

Calypso by David Sedaris, $35, from Unity Books

"Love a good book to read so I can stop staring at my phone."

Izola 6OZ flask wtih canvas carrier, $79, from Good as Gold

"Love a swill of some special concoction to get me in the holiday vibe."

Mario Badescu facial spray with aloe, cucumber and green tea, $11, from Mecca

"Love a spritz when it gets hot and clammy."

Amanda Linnell, editor. From left: Skin Institute tinted moisturiser; Wallace Cotton picnic rug; Lack of Colour hat from Superette.

AMANDA LINNELL, EDITOR

Skin Institute Image Prevention Daily Tinted Moisturiser $68

"This sunblock has zinc in which is the best natural block you can get. Plus, it's light, not greasy and has a lovely subtle scent."

Wallace Cotton picnic rug $80

"When I go to the beach I also usually have a book, snacks and drinks, so a large picnic rug is fantastic to spread out under the umbrella."

Lack Of Colour hat, $109, from Superette

"I have a stack of mad, big hats by the front door and grab one whenever I'm heading out to the garden or down to the beach."

Sarah Downs, writer. From left: Jane Iredale lemongrass hydration spray; A Thousand Splendid Suns by Khaled Kosseini; Daily Organics kombucha from Commonsense Organics.

SARAH DOWNS, WRITER

Jane Iredale lemongrass love hydration spray from $11

"Fragrant with lemongrass and takes away the shine. A few mists and I'm a new woman."

A Thousand Splendid Suns by Khaled Kosseini

A book is always essential. This incredible book is a classic — which I somehow missed the memo about until now. Read now."

Daily Organics oiginal kombucha, about $5, from Commonsense Organics

"Kombucha during summer and your onto a winner. When I'm feeling fancy, I splash out and buy Daily Organics. Its one of the best quality around. "

Rosie Herdman, writer and fashion assistant. From left: Klean Kanteen pint tumblers; Paris Georgia silk sarong; Burt's Bees lip balm from Farmers.

ROSIE HERDMAN, WRITER & FASHION ASSISTANT

Klean Kanteen pint tumblers, $50 for four, from Fruugo

"I'm not about buying plastic cups to use once and throw away, so stainless steel cups come in handy for serving sparkling water, wine or beer, my favourite things to drink at the beach."

Paris Georgia hand dyed silk sarong $180

"I'm keen to get something other than denim shorts to slip on after a swim this summer. A silky sarong to tie around my waist would be ideal, and I love the colours of this one from New Zealand brand Paris Georgia."

Burt's Bees vanilla lip balm, $9, from Farmers

"If I forget lip balm to go to the beach, you'll hear about it because I'll be mad. Burt's Bees is my favourite brand."

Johanna Thornton, deputy editor. From left: Father Rabbit hat; Sawmill raspberry sour beer from Beer Cellar; Citta beach towel.

JOHANNA THORNTON, DEPUTY EDITOR

Father Rabbit hat $42

"A hat is a non-negotiable these days and this Father Rabbit style throws shade in all directions."

Sawmill Raspberry Sour beer, $10.87 for 50ml bottle, from The Beer Cellar

"This is a such a crisp, thirst-quenching beer that has notes of hibiscus — summer in a bottle."

Citta beach towel $60

"An extra large, super-soft towel makes it easy to while away a couple of hours at the beach."

Janetta Mackay, beauty editor. From left: Ultraceuticals Retexturise & Smooth set; Bondi Sands aloe vera SPF30 after-sun; Specsavers prescription sunglasses.

JANETTA MACKAY, BEAUTY EDITOR

Ultraceuticals Retexturise & Smooth skin set $210.

"Skincare over the holidays needs to be simple but effective, that’s why this set appeals. I rate the Australian-made moisturising sunscreen already and like the look of the gel cleanser to ensure it all comes off in the shower. Plus a serum will give skin an extra boost overnight. They’re decent sizes, so there will be plenty to see in the New Year, which to my way of thinking beats fiddling with little bottles even if it means carrying a little more weight. Plus the bag they come in can also house a lip balm and a bright lipstick so all your holiday beauty needs are sorted."

Bondi Sands aloe vera after sun SPF 30, about $15.

"Body oils are my favourite way to boost hydration levels when my limbs are feeling a bit scaly, so when Bondi Sands added sunscreening ingredients into an oil the double-duty aspect really appealed. Now I’m keen to beach test their latest innovation, an after-sun spray rated at SPF30. It’s aloe vera infused, so will moisturise and soothe as it protects - just don’t take the two-in-one formula as an excuse to overdo your UV exposure."

Collette Dinnigan for Specsavers prescription sunglasses, $299 for two pairs.

"Prescription sunglasses have made such a difference to my time outdoors. Now I can read at the beach and drive there clear-eyed without squinting. I like retro shapes and find the Specsavers' two frames deal is a good way to switch out sunglasses at the same time as reading ones need an upgrade."