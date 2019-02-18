What To See At The Auckland Arts Festival 2019

Wild Dogs Under My Skirt

Tusiata Avia’s poetry explores her personal experience of the challenging intersection of New Zealand and Samoan cultures. The poems have been brought to life as an acclaimed play already performed around the world as a one women show. The fearless material returns now to Auckland in a powerful ensemble production with an all-female cast of six Pasifika actresses. Wild Dogs Under My Skirt is said to “challenge your perceptions of culture, life, and love” with plenty of humour and entertainment along the way.

When: Tuesday March 5 – Monday March 11 Where: Q Theatre

As It Stands

New Zealand choreographer Ross McCormack has been inspired by the creations of American sculptor Richard Serra in this dance work which places eight dances in an intriguing steel-like landscape.

When: Friday March 8 – Sunday March 10 Where: ASB Waterfront Theatre

Silkroad Ensemble

The New Zealand debut of Silkroad Ensemble will be a night to remember as the famed virtuoso collective formed by cellist Yo-Yo Ma hits the stage in full force. The group is made up of a variety of musical cultures of its members from Vietnamese, Chinese and Kazakh music to Finnish folk and Indian classical. The jaw-dropping arrangements feature tabla, bagpipes, shakuhachi and strings.

When: Thursday March 14 Where: Town Hall

Beach House

Dreamy indie-pop duo Beach House will swirl the Town Hall with their psychedelic pop off the success of their latest album, 7.

When: Monday March 11 Where: Town Hall

Camille O'Sullivan

The wildly popular Irish musician Camille O'Sullivan will bring something different to the festival this year with her new show Cave. Camille will perform and transform the songs of Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds to a unique interpretation.

When: Wednesday March 13 Where: The Civic

A Man Of Good Hope

This grand musical theatre production sees 22 performers tell the incredible true story of Asad, an 8-year-old who flees a refugee camp in his home of Ethiopia for the bright lights of South Africa. The music accompanied by marimba is said to be irresistible.

When: Thursday March 14 – Monday March 18 Where: ASB Waterfront Theatre

Rhye

Don't miss the seductive and extraordinary voice of producer/vocalist Michael Milosh, who goes by Rhye. The Arts Fest's fan favourite Spiegeltent will be a great setting to groove into his magical music.

When: Tuesday March 12 Where: The Spiegeltent

Neko Cave

American singer-songwriter Neko Case is lauded for her powerful, and spine-tingling alt-country songs, and domination in indie rock, country, and folk over the last two decades. She'll be performing past hits and songs from her critically acclaimed new album Hell-O.

When: Monday March 18 Where: The Spiegeltent

