Viva Life Hacks: How To Keep Your Summer Whites Bright

Our favourite seasonal hue requires a little tender love and care. Here’s how

By Dan Ahwa | Tuesday Dec. 4, 2018
Viva art shoot 2016. Photo / Guy Coombes

As we come into the summer season, there’s something fresh and cooling about wearing white. Whether its a summer occasion or a crisp segue into summer workwear come January, keeping your whites bright requires attention to detail. Here are our tops tips for ensuring you stay fresh and clean and making those whites last the distance.

Step 1: Where you can, treat stains immediately as they happen. Use some dish soap and water to remove makeup and oil-based food stains. Dab, never rub the area. Let stand and wait for 10-15 minutes and then gently rub with a damp towel.

Step 2: When it comes to the laundry process, always read garment care instructions for the best approach.

READ: What To Wear To A Summer Wedding

Step 3: Always separate your white garments from the rest of your colours to avoid other colours/dyes bleeding or transferring on to your whites. Your delicates still need extra attention, so consider hand washing white silk and linens as the fibres of these textiles are much more delicate. Try not to use too much detergent as this can actually coat the fabric. Less is more.

Step 4: Consider a detergent that contains a brightner for whiter results. There’s plenty of eco-friendly options on the market; or if you feel so inclined you can try a home remedy that we’ve tested and works just as well. 

Add 1/2 cup of baking soda along with your regular laundry detergent; or you can add 250mls of white vinegar to the washing machine before it enters its rinse cycle.

For hand washing, soaking in 1/2 cup of lemon juice in very hot water will help break down the stain.

Chlorine bleach can be damaging to fabrics, so use for more tackle fabrics and garments like cotton socks and underwear that are more susceptible to stains.

Viva summer shoot 2017. Photo / Mara Sommer

Step 5: Select the hottest water to help remove body oils and break down grime.

Step 6: If you can, avoid drying in a dryer as heat can sometimes lock in stains that are hard to get out. If there’s a giant residue of the stain after washing, retreat and wash again. Air drying in sunlight is recommended for the longevity of your garment. If you need to use a dryer, set it on a low heat as clothes can scorch any residual stains.

Step 7: Once dry, look after your garments. Hang in a cool dry place or fold carefully. 

READ: How To Get Your Home And Body In Mint Condition

Share this:

Discover

Prev
Next

View More

The Best Dog Washes & Cleansers To Pamper Your Pooch

Did somebody say bath time? Here's our pick of eight great grooming products to spoil your pup

Simple Tips to Spring Clean Your Home

Dust off, wipe down and brighten up... it's the right time to give your abode a spruce up

How Clean Is Your Cotton?

Here’s your eco guide to cleaner cotton

What To Wear To A Summer Wedding

Ensure you're the most pristine guest on the big day with these chic pieces

More Fashion / Features & Profiles

Viva Life Hacks: How To Keep Your Summer Whites Bright

What Kind Of Message Is Fashion Trying To Send To Plus-Size Women?

Is Edward Enninful The Next Anna Wintour?

Auckland Institution Gemmell's Set To Open New-Look Workshop

What Does Your Preferred Sneaker Style Say About You?

Maurizio Cattelan On Working With Gucci & Why Originality Is Overrated

Get To Know Artist Kiri-Una Brito Meumann

Meet The Footballer Behind This Billion-Dollar Footwear Brand

Party People: Get To Know DJ Shaki Wasasala aka Half Queen

Party People: Get To Know Multi-Talented Performer Jay Tewake

View More
New Zealand Herald

New Zealand Herald

Subscribe to E-Newsletter