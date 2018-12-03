Viva Life Hacks: How To Keep Your Summer Whites Bright

As we come into the summer season, there’s something fresh and cooling about wearing white. Whether its a summer occasion or a crisp segue into summer workwear come January, keeping your whites bright requires attention to detail. Here are our tops tips for ensuring you stay fresh and clean and making those whites last the distance.

Step 1: Where you can, treat stains immediately as they happen. Use some dish soap and water to remove makeup and oil-based food stains. Dab, never rub the area. Let stand and wait for 10-15 minutes and then gently rub with a damp towel.

Step 2: When it comes to the laundry process, always read garment care instructions for the best approach.



Step 3: Always separate your white garments from the rest of your colours to avoid other colours/dyes bleeding or transferring on to your whites. Your delicates still need extra attention, so consider hand washing white silk and linens as the fibres of these textiles are much more delicate. Try not to use too much detergent as this can actually coat the fabric. Less is more.

Step 4: Consider a detergent that contains a brightner for whiter results. There’s plenty of eco-friendly options on the market; or if you feel so inclined you can try a home remedy that we’ve tested and works just as well.

Add 1/2 cup of baking soda along with your regular laundry detergent; or you can add 250mls of white vinegar to the washing machine before it enters its rinse cycle.

For hand washing, soaking in 1/2 cup of lemon juice in very hot water will help break down the stain.

Chlorine bleach can be damaging to fabrics, so use for more tackle fabrics and garments like cotton socks and underwear that are more susceptible to stains.

Step 5: Select the hottest water to help remove body oils and break down grime.

Step 6: If you can, avoid drying in a dryer as heat can sometimes lock in stains that are hard to get out. If there’s a giant residue of the stain after washing, retreat and wash again. Air drying in sunlight is recommended for the longevity of your garment. If you need to use a dryer, set it on a low heat as clothes can scorch any residual stains.

Step 7: Once dry, look after your garments. Hang in a cool dry place or fold carefully.

