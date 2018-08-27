VIVA

Watch: Day One of NZ Fashion Week 2018, Captured On The Huawei Nova3

Rosie Herdman heads to the Viaduct to capture all the opening night action on the Huawei Nova3

Tuesday Aug. 28, 2018

Viva's Rosie Herdman catches up with notable bloggers, editors and designers at the Viaduct Events Centre, before getting a front row seat at Mercedes-Benz Presents designer Turet Knuefermann's opening show

