Watch: Day One of NZ Fashion Week 2018, Captured On The Huawei Nova3
Rosie Herdman heads to the Viaduct to capture all the opening night action on the Huawei Nova3
Tuesday Aug. 28, 2018
Viva's Rosie Herdman catches up with notable bloggers, editors and designers at the Viaduct Events Centre, before getting a front row seat at Mercedes-Benz Presents designer Turet Knuefermann's opening show.
NZ Fashion Week 2018
- The Viva Team's Top Picks For NZ Fashion Week 2018
- Backstage Beauty Secrets From NZ Fashion Week 2018
- Meet The Team: Rosie Herdman, Writer & Fashion Assistant
- Watch: Turet Knuefermann Talks Opening NZ Fashion Week, Captured On The Huawei Nova3
- Meet The Team: Johanna Thornton, Deputy Editor
- NZ Fashion Week Designers Share Their Top Breakfast Spots