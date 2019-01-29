Twenty-Seven Names Open New Wellington Store Designed By Rufus Knight

Twenty-Seven Names have just opened their new Wellington flagship store at 27 Ghuznee Street, and it’s a breezy update for their previous space. Rachel Easting and Anjali Burnett, the brand’s founders, have worked out of their Ghuznee Street studio a few doors down from the new store for the past seven years, so are already fixtures of the area.

“It’s the best,” says Anjali. “Everyone is so kind, so when the option came to join our mates, we jumped on it.”

READ: Why The Twenty-Seven Names Fashion Week Show Was A Game-Changer

The bones of the interior were already spacious with a soaring high stud and concrete walls, and the duo's aim was to celebrate its raw beauty. Working with architect Rufus Knight of Knight Associates to design the space, they chose a curving glass brick wall to be the centrepiece.

“We’re so happy with how it has all come together - the store feels like a love letter to the Wellington women who have supported us for the last five years.”

Both Rachel and Anjali’s partners worked on the fit-out, so it was a family affair. “Now that it’s open,” says Anjali, “We’re just so proud to be able to share it with everyone.”

Twenty-Seven Names is now open at 27 Ghuznee St, Te Aro, Wellington.