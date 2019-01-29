The Ghuznee St store was designed by Rufus Knight. Photo / Supplied

Twenty-Seven Names Open New Wellington Store Designed By Rufus Knight

The stylish space is described as a love letter to Wellington women

By Rosie Herdman
Wednesday Jan. 30, 2019

Twenty-Seven Names have just opened their new Wellington flagship store at 27 Ghuznee Street, and it’s a breezy update for their previous space. Rachel Easting and Anjali Burnett, the brand’s founders, have worked out of their Ghuznee Street studio a few doors down from the new store for the past seven years, so are already fixtures of the area.

“It’s the best,” says Anjali. “Everyone is so kind, so when the option came to join our mates, we jumped on it.”

READ: Why The Twenty-Seven Names Fashion Week Show Was A Game-Changer

The bones of the interior were already spacious with a soaring high stud and concrete walls, and the duo's aim was to celebrate its raw beauty. Working with architect Rufus Knight of Knight Associates to design the space, they chose a curving glass brick wall to be the centrepiece.

“We’re so happy with how it has all come together - the store feels like a love letter to the Wellington women who have supported us for the last five years.”

Both Rachel and Anjali’s partners worked on the fit-out, so it was a family affair. “Now that it’s open,” says Anjali, “We’re just so proud to be able to share it with everyone.”

Twenty-Seven Names is now open at 27 Ghuznee St, Te Aro, Wellington.

Share this:
Prev
Next

View More

Inside Aesop's New Wellington Flagship Store

Aesop continues its softly does-it expansion into New Zealand with a new Featherston St store, featuring a luxe interior design...

New Opening: Muse Boutique, Ponsonby

The new Ponsonby space offers a serene backdrop for founder Olivia Vincent to showcase her vision of contemporary fashion

Curio Noir's New Ponsonby Store

Beauty editor Janetta Mackay goes behind the velvet curtain of a theatrical new Ponsonby store

See the New Lonely Wellington Store

Lonely Wellington has just opened — see all the details here

More Fashion / The Latest

Twenty-Seven Names Open New Wellington Store Designed By Rufus Knight

Style Lessons For Men From Paris Men's Fashion Week 2019

Looks Of The Week 25/01/19

Looks Of The Week 18/01/19

5 Stylish Lessons In Italian Dressing From Pitti Uomo

View More
New Zealand Herald

New Zealand Herald

Subscribe to E-Newsletter