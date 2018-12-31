Viva Life Hacks: How To Properly Wash A Silk Dress

Got a silk dress from last night that needs some attention? We’ve got you sorted

By Dan Ahwa | Tuesday Jan. 1, 2019
Viva Party Shoot 2015. Photo / Guy Coombes

Taxi!  You’ve just finished dancing on a tabletop in your favorite silk dress. Oh no! A little spillage has occurred. What a night. The memories will last forever, but the stains might last longer if you don’t treat them ASAP. The key to tending to silk related stains is to act fast, be delicate and use gentle soaps. As we always like to advocate, look after your clothes. Make them last, and when it comes to silk, try a little tenderness.   

Step 1: Some sources say you should spot clean a stain on silk. My recommendation is to wash the entire garment. It's safer and you won't run the risk of lightening in just that spot. Dark or unsightly stains should be taken to a dry cleaner immediately. To help prevent discoloration when washing silk, don’t use a cleaning solution on any one area of an item.

Pay extra attention to embellishments and any other trims on your silk garment. 

Step 2: Always read the care instructions label on the garment (if there is one). Most garments will recommend you dry-clean only, however you can learn to master the art of hand-washing delicate fabrics.

Step 3: Let it soak in cool water in a clean basin — but not longer than 20-30 minutes. Add two capfuls of a delicate detergent, preferably eco-friendly and gentle on silk. Agitate the garment in the water gently with your hands to make suds.

Paris Georgia silk dress $515. Photo / Supplied

Step 4: Alternatively, if you have the option of a machine wash-friendly silk, use a mesh bag which you can purchase from a local homewares store and put it on the gentle/delicate/hand wash cycle of your washing machine.

Step 5: After washing, lay a white towel over a hard surface and lay the dress out to air dry on a hard surface, smoothing out any wrinkles. Never put silk in a dryer. If the fabric care label says the garment can be ironed, use a low setting and iron while garments are still slightly damp. If you need to hang, consider investing in silk hangers or cushioned hangers. this will help the garment keep its shape and form so you can enjoy it forever. 

 

 

Share this:

Discover

Prev
Next

View More

Viva Life Hacks: How To Make Your High Heels More Comfortable

10 top tips to make your most impractical heels comfier, just in time for your next soirée

Viva Life Hacks: How To Care For Your Linen Clothing

Prepare for a long summer lounging in linen by caring for yours correctly

Party Makeup Tips From New Zealand's Top Drag Queens

There's no shortage of glitter, gloss and glamour inspiration from these House of Drag stars

Viva Life Hacks: How To Keep Your Summer Whites Bright

Our favourite seasonal hue requires a little tender love and care. Here’s how

More Fashion / Features & Profiles

Why Designer Joseph Altuzarra Is The Master Of Modern Sexiness

The Early Adopter's Guide To Fashion & Style In 2019

Viva Life Hacks: How To Properly Wash A Silk Dress

Viva Life Hacks: How To Make Your High Heels More Comfortable

Andreas Mikellis Reflects On His Surreal Year

The Year Of Innovation & Influence For Billion-Dollar Brand Allbirds

Why Kowtow's Gosia Piatek Is A Fashion Trailblazer

Why Fashion Designer Kiri Nathan Is A National Treasure

Why The Twenty-Seven Names Fashion Week Show Was A Game-Changer

Why Karen Walker Continues To Be New Zealand's Fashion Maven

View More
New Zealand Herald

New Zealand Herald

Subscribe to E-Newsletter