The most vibrant of the stonefruit when cooked, apricots really develop their flavour. Soften them gently in a frying pan with a little sugar and lemon juice. They will become sticky and toffee-like, perfect for creating the base of this sundae. You can go to town with cream, icecream or extra fruit if you are inclined. Here I have kept it simple with this homemade custard and a little sprinkle of praline.

APRICOT SUNDAE WITH HOMEMADE CUSTARD & PRALINE RECIPE

Serves 4

1 Tbsp butter

500g apricots, stones removed

50g caster sugar

Juice of 1 lemon

Praline

80g caster sugar

50g slivered almonds

Custard

125ml cream

125ml milk

1 vanilla pod, split open

2 egg yolks

¼ cup caster sugar

1 tsp cornflour

1. For the custard, place the cream, milk and vanilla pod in a saucepan and bring the mixture to a simmer. Remove from the heat and cool for 10 minutes. Beat the egg yolks, sugar and cornflour until smooth then add to the cream mixture. Return to the heat and stir continuously over a low heat until the custard coats the back of a wooden spoon. Cool completely.

2. Melt the butter in a large frying pan. Add the apricots, sugar and lemon juice, cooking slowly until softened and lightly browned. Remove and cool.

3. For the praline, line a tray with baking paper and set aside. Place the sugar into a heavy-based pot and dissolve over a low heat. Continue to cook until a caramel colour then remove from the heat. Stir through the nuts and spread immediately on the baking paper. Allow to cool then break into pieces.

4. To serve, spoon some apricots into a serving bowl, top with custard and a sprinkle of praline.

Share this:

Print this page