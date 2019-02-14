This prawn salad is delicious served with an extra squeeze of lime. Photo / Babiche Martens

Barbecue Prawn, Pineapple & Avocado Salad

This sweet and savoury combo is bound to be a favourite this barbecue season

By Angela Casley
Friday Feb. 15, 2019

For this salad opt for the largest prawns you can find. (I also always keep a large bag of prawns stored in the freezer and these would work perfectly with this dish too.) Barbecuing the pineapple will caramelise it, adding a delicious sweetness to the prawns, which are wonderful with fresh crunchy lettuce and creamy avocado. Say no more.

BARBECUE PRAWN, PINEAPPLE & AVOCADO SALAD RECIPE
Serves 4

Marinade
¼ cup lime juice
¼ cup avocado oil
2 tsp fish sauce
1 tsp brown sugar

Salad
16 large prawns, peeled and tails on
2 cups chopped fresh pineapple
½ telegraph cucumber, peeled into ribbons
1 large avocado, sliced
4 cups shredded iceberg lettuce
Salt and freshly ground pepper
Limes to serve

1. For the marinade combine the juice, oil, fish sauce and sugar in a small jar. Divide in half.

2. Add half the marinade to the prawns letting them sit for 30 minutes.

3. Preheat a barbecue to a medium heat. Cook the prawns for 2-3 minutes each side. Next char-grill the pineapple.

4. Into a large bowl combine the cucumber, avocado, lettuce, salt and pepper. Toss with the remaining dressing and then add the prawns and pineapple.

5. Serve with extra lime to squeeze.

