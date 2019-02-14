For this salad opt for the largest prawns you can find. (I also always keep a large bag of prawns stored in the freezer and these would work perfectly with this dish too.) Barbecuing the pineapple will caramelise it, adding a delicious sweetness to the prawns, which are wonderful with fresh crunchy lettuce and creamy avocado. Say no more.

BARBECUE PRAWN, PINEAPPLE & AVOCADO SALAD RECIPE

Serves 4

Marinade

¼ cup lime juice

¼ cup avocado oil

2 tsp fish sauce

1 tsp brown sugar

Salad

16 large prawns, peeled and tails on

2 cups chopped fresh pineapple

½ telegraph cucumber, peeled into ribbons

1 large avocado, sliced

4 cups shredded iceberg lettuce

Salt and freshly ground pepper

Limes to serve

1. For the marinade combine the juice, oil, fish sauce and sugar in a small jar. Divide in half.

2. Add half the marinade to the prawns letting them sit for 30 minutes.

3. Preheat a barbecue to a medium heat. Cook the prawns for 2-3 minutes each side. Next char-grill the pineapple.

4. Into a large bowl combine the cucumber, avocado, lettuce, salt and pepper. Toss with the remaining dressing and then add the prawns and pineapple.

5. Serve with extra lime to squeeze.

Share this:

Print this page