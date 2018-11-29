Teriyaki salmon with mango salsa. Citta marble board $70; Broste Copenhagen server, $95, from The Shelter; Bebe scalloped platter, $89, from Tessuti. Photo / Babiche Martens

Friday Nov. 30, 2018

This teriyaki salmon recipe will be my contribution on Christmas Day. It’s served very simply with a home-made teriyaki sauce and mango salsa. There are beautiful, large and juicy mangoes in stores at the moment that are too hard to walk by. They make a lovely sweet salsa.

BARBECUED TERIYAKI SALMON WITH MANGO SALSA RECIPE 
Serves 8

Teriyaki sauce
1/2 cup soy sauce
1/2 cup mirin
1/2 cup chicken stock
2 slices fresh ginger
1 tsp arrowroot

Salsa
1 large mango, peeled and chopped small
2 spring onions, sliced
1/2 cup chopped cherry tomatoes
1/2 cup chopped coriander
1/4 cup chopped mint
Zest and juice of 1 lime
1 large side salmon, bones removed
Lime wedges to serve

1. Into a small pot place the soy, mirin, stock and ginger. Bring to a simmer for 10 minutes until starting to reduce. Stir the arrowroot into 1 Tbsp water then add to the sauce stirring until it has thickened slightly. Set aside.

2. To make the salsa, in a bowl combine the mango, spring onions, tomatoes, lime, coriander and mint.

3. Preheat a barbecue hotplate to a medium heat. Place the salmon flesh side down on the hotplate, cooking for 4 minutes, then turn and continue to cook through. Remove and place on to a platter.

4. Spread the salsa over the salmon and serve with the teriyaki sauce and lime wedges.

