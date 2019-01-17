This throw-together salad is ideal for work or weekends. Photo / Babiche Martens

Barley Bowl With Roasted Nuts & Grilled Avocado

You'll feel virtuous and very satisfied with this vegan-friendly salad recipe up your sleeve

By Angela Casley
Friday Jan. 18, 2019

The right amount of crunch in this barley bowl paired with a creamy grilled avocado is a delight and perfect for a vegan-friendly work-day lunch or weekend picnic. Cook the barley and toast the seeds and nuts early in the piece so they’re ready to rock. Then throw it all together. Barley is a lovely mix between fresh and hearty.

BARLEY BOWL WITH ROASTED NUTS & GRILLED AVOCADO RECIPE
Serves 4

200g barley
1/2 lemon
2 avocados, halved, stones removed
1 Tbsp olive oil
1 cup mixed sprouts
1 cup mixed roasted seeds and nuts
2 cups shredded spinach
Salt and freshly ground pepper

Dressing
1/4 cup olive oil
2 Tbsp lemon juice
1 tsp lemon zest

1. Bring a pot of salted water to the boil. Add barley, squeeze in the lemon juice then add the half lemon to the water. Cook covered for 25 minutes. Remove the lemon, drain excess water and cool.

2. Preheat a grill pan or barbecue to a medium heat. Rub the avocado with a little oil then grill the open side for 4 minutes until golden.

3. In a large bowl combine the barley, sprouts, seeds, nuts and spinach. Season with salt and pepper.

4. Combine the dressing in a small bowl and stir through the salad. Serve with the avocado halves.

