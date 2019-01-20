The Best Beetroot Recipes To Try For Dinner Or Dessert

Beetroot Tarte Tatin

These tarte tatins looks impressive but are really very simple and make for a substantial offering. They can be made from almost any fruit or vegetable. Served with a salad they make the perfect brunch or lunch dish. A bit of salty feta crumbled on top is wonderful with this beetroot version. It goes so well with the balsamic and brown sugar.

Beetroot & Rose Truffle Cake

This recipe from book Sticky Fingers, Green Thumb will become your secret weapon. Earthy baby beetroots are roasted until juicy to lend a dense, fudge-like texture to an already deep, dark chocolate base. The real highlight, though, is the addictive beetroot and rose truffles dusted in cocoa, which happen to be a cinch to make. Just try not to scoff them before you decorate your cake.

Beetroot & Feta Burger

Beetroot is delicious in this vegetarian burger patty, especially when paired with creamy feta, cumin and red onion. Pile on your favourite fillings and add a tasty aioli, or make a dressing with tahini and lemon juice. These patties make a good alternative to the traditional steak burger — and you can still add a fried egg if you wish.

Beetroot & Macadamia Poke

Vegetarians rejoice, there is finally a poke option for you. Raw tuna is replaced with hearty chunks of steamed beetroot in this clever vegan-friendly interpretation. Toss with moreish dressing and serve topped with crunchy toasted macadamia nuts. Delish.

Beetroot Salad With Rocket, Macadamia & Goat's Cheese

Fresh and crunchy, this three-way beetroot salad is a delicious addition to any summer table. Look for beets in all shapes and shades — the colours are the perfect way to make this simple salad pop, plus they taste delicious.

Eleanor Ozich's Beetroot, Blackcurrant and Lemon Smoothie

Softly scented with cinnamon, this vibrant, glowing smoothie is creamy and invigorating. The sweet and tangy blackcurrants balance out the earthy beetroot, while the squeeze of lemon juice provides a zingy punch. Moreover, it's a great pick-me-up for when you're feeling a little flat, and takes mere minutes to throw together.

Beetroot, Orange & Coconut Oil Cake. Photo / Eleanor Ozich

Beetroot, Orange & Coconut Oil Cake

Eleanor Ozich describes this cake as 'rather romantic', with the sweet earthiness of beetroot marrying beautifully with the tart coconut yoghurt topping. Enjoy for a satisfying dairy-free bake next time your sweet tooth strikes.

Beetroot, Apple & Date Chutney

Heaped on a cracker with a thick wedge of cheese, smeared in a sandwich or spooned over a frittata — there’s plenty of ways to enjoy this moreish chutney. Cook up a big batch and leave it for a month for the flavours to develop, although we don’t blame you if you dig in straight away.

Beetroot & Orange Soup

Sink into a warm bowl of this beetroot and orange soup next time you're craving something comforting. This simple soup is made even more delicious with the addition of crisp gorgonzola and pine nut toasts for decadent dipping.

Megan May's Beetroot & Macadamia Ricotta Salad

This is such a pretty salad — you'll love all the different flavour notes and textures from the roasted beets, pickled onions, buttery lettuce and crispy hazelnuts. If you want to make a totally raw version, just replace the roasted beets with more raw beets and pickled onions.

Beetroot Hummus

Classic chickpeas are swapped for earthy beetroot in this tasty twist on hummus. Simply chuck all your ingredients in a blender then serve with your choice of crispy vegetables like radish, carrots and cucumber and crunchy corn chips.

Black Pudding & Beetroot Burger

We all have our favourite fillings when building a burger, whether it’s an egg, blue cheese or just your favourite home-made dressing. There is no right or wrong filling. In this recipe, old-fashioned black pudding, mince and beetroot come together to create the ultimate burger patty.

Beetroot Cured Salmon. Photo / Babiche Marten

Beetroot Cured Salmon

Make this vivid salmon the star of your special occasion. While you need to start preparations quite far in advance, the effort is well worth it. The colours are outstanding, the taste delicate. Serve with a small side salad of julienned vegetables, a light soy dressing and a dollop of creme fraiche, or serve on dark rye bread or blini.