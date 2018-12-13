Beetroot is cooked three different ways in this tasty salad. Photo / Babiche Martens

Beetroot Salad With Rocket, Macadamia & Goat's Cheese

Fresh and crunchy, this beetroot salad is a delicious addition to any summer table

By Angela Casley
Friday Dec. 14, 2018

A picnic can be as simple as a few big sandwiches filled with Christmas ham and mustard. Or, as I have done here, you can create some unexpected and delicious treats to up the ante. Look for beetroots in all shapes and colours to create this fresh and crunchy salad. You can also serve this as a starter with a slice of bread as part of a more formal lunchtime menu.

BEETROOT SALAD WITH ROCKET, MACADAMIA & GOAT'S CHEESE RECIPE
Serves 4

Dressing
1 Tbsp horseradish
2 Tbsp olive oil
1 Tbsp sherry vinegar
1 Tbsp honey plus extra for drizzling

Salad
800g mixed beetroot (different colours if possible)
1 Tbsp olive oil
Salt and pepper to taste
80g rocket
1/2 cup honey roasted macadamia nuts
100g soft goat's cheese

1. Preheat oven to 180C. Peel the beetroot.

2. To make the dressing combine the horseradish, oil, vinegar and honey.

3. Cut three quarters of the beetroot into thin sticks or grate. Place into a large bowl and pour over the dressing, marinating while you prepare the rest. Season with salt and pepper.

4. Boil another beet in salted water until tender, cool then cut into wedges.

5. Slice the remainder thinly for roasting. Rub with olive oil, salt and pepper then place on to a baking tray in the oven for 20 minutes or until crisp.

6. Spread half the rocket on to a serving platter. Add the beetroot sticks and wedges finishing with the chips.

7. Top with remaining rocket, nuts and goat's cheese. Drizzle with extra honey.

Share this:
Prev
Next

View More

Beetroot Hummus Recipe

Enjoy a twist to the classic hummus by using roasted beetroot for a sweet and earthy taste

Beetroot and Macadamia Poke Recipe

Try this recipe for a vegetarian poke, featuring beetroot and macadamia nuts

Beetroot and Feta Burger Recipe

Try this tasty vegetarian combo for an alternative in your burger

Beetroot, Green Bean and Chickpea Salad

BEETROOT, GREEN BEAN AND CHICKPEA SALAD
Serves 4-6

Dressing
• 100g feta
• Zest and juice of ½ lemon
• 1 tsp honey
• ½ tsp cumin
• 1 c...

More Food & Drink / Recipes

Beetroot Salad With Rocket, Macadamia & Goat's Cheese

Strawberry & Pomegranate Loaf With Lemon Icing

Potato Salad With Fresh Corn & Avocado

Wholesome No-Bake Chocolate Cake

Eat Your Greens: Recipes To Survive The Silly Season

Christmas Fruit Mince Tarts With Pear & Pecan

Christmas Fig & Nut Logs

Date, White Chocolate & Cranberry Christmas Balls

Oven-Baked Chicken Risotto With Spring Onions, Fennel & Rosemary

How To Get Creative With Fresh Mozzarella

View More
New Zealand Herald

New Zealand Herald

Subscribe to E-Newsletter