A picnic can be as simple as a few big sandwiches filled with Christmas ham and mustard. Or, as I have done here, you can create some unexpected and delicious treats to up the ante. Look for beetroots in all shapes and colours to create this fresh and crunchy salad. You can also serve this as a starter with a slice of bread as part of a more formal lunchtime menu.

BEETROOT SALAD WITH ROCKET, MACADAMIA & GOAT'S CHEESE RECIPE

Serves 4

Dressing

1 Tbsp horseradish

2 Tbsp olive oil

1 Tbsp sherry vinegar

1 Tbsp honey plus extra for drizzling



Salad

800g mixed beetroot (different colours if possible)

1 Tbsp olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

80g rocket

1/2 cup honey roasted macadamia nuts

100g soft goat's cheese

1. Preheat oven to 180C. Peel the beetroot.

2. To make the dressing combine the horseradish, oil, vinegar and honey.

3. Cut three quarters of the beetroot into thin sticks or grate. Place into a large bowl and pour over the dressing, marinating while you prepare the rest. Season with salt and pepper.

4. Boil another beet in salted water until tender, cool then cut into wedges.

5. Slice the remainder thinly for roasting. Rub with olive oil, salt and pepper then place on to a baking tray in the oven for 20 minutes or until crisp.

6. Spread half the rocket on to a serving platter. Add the beetroot sticks and wedges finishing with the chips.

7. Top with remaining rocket, nuts and goat's cheese. Drizzle with extra honey.

