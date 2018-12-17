All The Recipes You Need To Create Your Best Christmas Menu Yet

SEAFOOD

Barbecued Teriyaki Salmon With Mango Salsa

Impress this festive season with an elegant side of salmon. This version is served very simply with homemade teriyaki sauce and sweet mango, herb and lime salsa. Best of all, it’s easily cooked to perfection on the barbecue, so you can avoid the crowded chaos in the kitchen.

Barbecue Prawns with Lime

You’ll have a hit on your hands with these delicious shrimp skewers. Simply double (or triple) the recipe if you’ve got a bigger crowd to feed. Marinate and prep before guests arrive so you can simply grill and serve come lunchtime.

Mussels & Cockles With Coriander Dressing. Photo / Babiche Martens

Mussels & Cockles With Coriander Dressing

Simple yet oh so tasty, barbecued shellfish are a classic addition to any Christmas spread. Serve drizzled with punchy coriander dressing and with a helping of warm crusty bread to catch all the delicious juices.

Seared Tuna With Tamarind, Coriander & Ginger

This seared tuna recipe is something a little extra special for Christmas entertaining. Luxurious, tasty and decadent, the Asian flavours are a perfectly fresh way to start the meal. Sear it on all sides very quickly, cool, then slice very thinly. A little will go a long way to feed a larger group.

MAINS

Crispy Pork Loin With Cranberry & Chorizo Stuffing

Cut loose from the traditional menu by swapping classic Christmas ham for this deliciously crispy pork loin. The cranberry, chorizo and walnut stuffing is truly special, while sweet cranberry sauce is the perfect finishing touch.

Barbecue Lamb With Tomatoes & Courgettes

Traditional lamb leg gets a summery twist in this recipe. Oven roasting is swapped for firing on the barbecue, while the usual root vegetables make way for ripe tomatoes and golden grilled courgettes. Serve with hollandaise-style dressing and enjoy.

Stuffed Eggplant with Bulghur, Walnuts & Mint

Vegetarians need not miss out on a mouthwatering main this Christmas. These stuffed eggplants are filled with a flavourful mix of nuts, bulghur wheat and spices. Serve alongside a range of salads for a delicious meat-free festive spread.

Roast Turkey with Cranberry, Apple & Nut Stuffing. Photo / Babiche Martens

Roast Turkey with Cranberry, Apple & Nut Stuffing

Purists will adore this roast turkey recipe. While the trappings are traditional, the clever stuffing method of cutting the breast open allows for a bigger flavour hit.

Jamaican Jerk Chicken

Try something a little different this Christmas with this barbecued bird. Prep the marinade on Christmas Eve and leave to marinate overnight to soak up all the flavours. Come Christmas Day, simply throw on the barbecue and carve into slices. Feel free to double the recipe for hungrier guests.

SALADS

Crunchy Fennel, Apple & Noodle Slaw

A crunchy slaw is perfect for any occasion over the festive season. Here its been topped with some crispy snapper pieces dipped in egg and breadcrumbs, but it is equally delicious on its own. Toss the light Asian-inspired dressing through close to serving.

Potato Salad With Fresh Corn & Avocado. Photo / Babiche Martens

Potato Salad With Fresh Corn & Avocado

This potato salad is summer in a bowl. New potatoes and corn from the cob prove to be perfect partners, while the creamy mustard, honey and mayo dressing brings the dish together wonderfully.

Halloumi & Chargrilled Vegetable Salad

This salad can be prepared in stages, so you can dip in and out of cooking duty for some festive fun. Grill the vegetables earlier in the day so the flavours can develop, then grill the halloumi just before serving so its at its stretchy, squeaky best. You can easily prep the dressing the evening before.

Beetroot Salad With Rocket, Macadamia & Goat's Cheese. Photo / Babiche Martens

Beetroot Salad With Rocket, Macadamia & Goat's Cheese

Fresh and crunchy, this beetroot salad is a delicious addition to any summer table. The key is preparing the beetroot in three different ways – marinated matchsticks, boiled wedges and crispy roasted slices.

Mixed Tomato & Mozzarella Salad

Make the most of the season’s ripe, juicy tomatoes by pairing them with soft fresh mozzarella. Olives add a salty kick, while the health-conscious among you will praise the addition of super sprouts. Edible flowers are a nice touch, but not essential.

SIDES

Crisp Roast Potatoes

Hasselback potatoes are a favourite for a reason – crispy, golden and dangerously easy to eat. Add richness and flavour by roasting in a combination of butter and olive oil.

Annabel Langbein's Roasted Vegetable Platter. Photo / Supplied

Annabel Langbein's Roasted Vegetable Platter

The combination of roasted onions, beetroot, pumpkin, carrots and parsnips is the perfect way to up your vegetable intake amongst the festive indulgence. Serve without the yoghurt dressing for a delicious vegan option.

Deluxe Potato & Kumara Gratin. Photo / Babiche Martens

Deluxe Potato & Kumara Gratin

It wouldn’t be Christmas without a little indulgence. This gratin ticks all the boxes with plenty of fluffy potato, kumara, lush cream and freshly grated parmesan. Serve while warm and cheesy and watch it disappear.

Roasted Parsnips With Lime & Cumin Seeds

This simple side is not only tasty, it’s also gluten-free and vegan-friendly. It’s the perfect side dish for guests with dietary requirements.

DESSERTS

Wholesome No-Bake Chocolate Cake

Summer bod on the brain? Eleanor Ozich’s no-bake chocolate cake is outrageously rich and delicious, despite being made entirely out of wholesome ingredients. Top this gluten, dairy and refined sugar-free creation with strawberries and coconut flakes for a festive touch.

Prosecco Jelly With Summer Berries. Photo / Supplied

Prosecco Jelly With Summer Berries

Love prosecco? Put it on the menu with this boozy dessert. It looks and tastes gorgeous and adds a little wow to the proceedings. The best thing is you can make this up to four days ahead of time. Then on the day, simply tip it out on to a platter and decorate with some pretty flowers.

Mango & Blueberry Christmas Trifle

Get dessert sorted well in advance with this clever trifle. It’s more of a case of assembling than cooking to create this decadent dessert, layered with panettone, marsala, custard, blueberries, mango and cream.

Lemon Curd and Pomegranate Rolled Pavlova. Photo / Supplied

Lemon Curd and Pomegranate Rolled Pavlova

It doesn’t get more Kiwi than a pav for Christmas. This version sees it paired with lush lemon curd, tart pomegranate seeds and a sprinkle of mint. All you need is a handful of ingredients and you’re on your way.

Cheat's Fruit Brulee

Cheat your way through dessert with this sweet treat. Cointreau is stirred through seasonal fruit then paired with whipped cream and indulgent caramel sauce. Serve in individual glasses or a large bowl to suit your entertaining style.

Cherry & Chocolate Tart

What could be better than fresh cherries and chocolate? This simple tart sees brandy-macerated cherries paired with smooth dark chocolate ganache and baked to perfection. A dollop of whipped cream with each slice is essential.

SWEET TREATS

Christmas Cake Truffles

Despite their name, these little bites contain barely any naughty ingredients. Nuts, dried fruit and spices create a Christmas cake-like truffle, while good quality dark chocolate is the only indulgent element to these wholesome treats.

White Rocky Road. Photo / Babiche Martens

White Rocky Road

Savour or share, this rocky road is too good to miss. The combination of marshmallow, cranberries, coconut, hazelnut and white chocolate is positively moreish.

Pistachio Fudge

Fill the tins with this decadent fudge, which sees classic Russian fudge given a festive touch of pistachios. Store in an airtight container or package and share as a sweet treat with your nearest and dearest.

Christmas Fruit Mince Tarts With Pear & Pecan

No festive tea or coffee would be complete without a fruit mince tart. These tarts are homemade from pastry to mince, so you can be sure your guests will be impressed.

Chocolate Slab

All it takes is five ingredients to create this tasty chocolate slab. The combination of white and dark chocolate with nuts and chewy glace ginger looks heavenly packaged in clear cellophane or served in artfully broken pieces on a plate.