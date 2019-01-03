Our Very Best Courgette Recipes To Try

Courgette Frittata With Pumpkin Crust

This frittata makes for a tasty gluten-free meal served warm or at room temperature with a side salad. The addition of the pumpkin crust makes this recipe a more substantial version of your typical frittata.

Warm Courgette & Mozzarella Pasta Salad

This pasta salad recipe is a change from the usual saucy numbers, but equally as delicious with the soft, shredded mozzarella folded through. Nobody likes the thought of a pile of dishes at the end of dinner, so this meal is perfect because it takes minimum effort and creates minimal mess.

Courgette and Walnut Spaghetti

This courgette dish is light and refreshing, plus it's easily whipped up in just a few minutes. Feel free to add an extra clove or two of garlic if you're a garlic lover.

Easy Courgettes

For this easy courgette recipe, braise them gently in their own juices with a smooth and buttery olive oil. This simple technique makes the texture soft, silky and luscious. Dress the courgettes generously in lemon juice, fresh mint and a little sweet basil.

Prawn Spaghetti With Courgette, Feta & Chilli

Leave all those creamy sauces behind and go for the simple, fresh flavours of this spaghetti dish. Pair pasta with prawns, a hint of lemon and greens. The addition of roasted tomatoes takes it to a delicious new level.

Spiced Corn, Courgette & Chicken Salad. Photo / Babiche Martens

Spiced Corn, Courgette & Chicken Salad

Put summer's abundance of fresh corn and courgettes to good use in this delicious dish, which is also perfect for using up last night's leftover roast chicken.

Stuffed Courgette Flowers

Raid the vege patch to get your hands on covetable courgette flowers. They are a real treat stuffed with ricotta cheese, fried to perfection and drizzled with honey.

Spiral Vegetables With Seeds & Nuts

It doesn't get much healthier than this. This gluten and dairy-free salad stars plenty of spiraled raw vegetables, crunchy nuts and seeds and a simple dressing. Serve alongside barbecued meat or a freshly baked quiche.

Corn & Courgette Fritters

Nothing beats a good fritter. The irresistible summer combination of corn and courgette strikes again in this tasty dish, which is delicious served with a side salad and a dollop of creme fraiche.

Sundried Tomato & Basil Fritters

Another winning fritter recipe is this one which sees courgette paired with semi-dried tomatoes and parmesan. Cook on the barbecue for a real summery touch.

Polenta with Chickpea & Tomato Sauce

This polenta and chickpea bake will be a favourite on the menu for Meat-free Mondays. If you pour the tomato sauce over the polenta while hot, dinner will be on the table before you know it. A dollop of Greek yoghurt finishes it off with that delicious tangy taste.

Decadent Zucchini Chocolate Cakes. Photo / Eleanor Ozich

Decadent Zucchini Chocolate Cakes

These amazingly rich and delicious chocolate cakes contain zucchini as their secret ingredient, adding a certain moistness that chocolate cakes can sometimes lack. The best part? You can throw the ingredients together in less than 5 minutes.

Courgette Oat Muffins

Sneak an extra dose of vegetables into your morning tea treat with this clever muffin recipe. They are the best of both worlds, genuinely good for you but also desirably moist, tender and fragrant.

Vegetable Pinwheels

This is summer on a plate. Eggplant, courgettes and peppers are barbecued to perfection then rolled with basil and mozzarella to create yummy vegetarian pinwheels.