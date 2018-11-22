If you're cooking for two, this lemon chicken recipe is the perfect go-to. Slice chicken breasts horizontally and they will cook easily in a pan with this delicious lemony sauce with wholegrain mustard and basil.

CHICKEN WITH LEMON, MUSTARD & HONEY SAUCE

Serves 2

2 small chicken breasts, sliced horizontally

Flour to dust

1 egg, whisked and seasoned

Knob of butter

Sauce

1 tsp butter

1 clove garlic, crushed

1 lemon, sliced

Juice of 1 lemon

1/2 cup chicken stock

1 tsp honey

1/2 tsp grainy mustard

1/4 tsp dried oregano

1/2 cup basil leaves

1. Dust the chicken breasts with a little flour, dip into the egg and fry in a knob of butter for 2 minutes each side to brown. Remove from the pan.

2. Use the same pan to make the sauce. Melt the butter, soften the garlic then add the lemon slices, juice, stock, honey, mustard and oregano. Bring to a simmer for 2 minutes. Add half the basil leaves and place the chicken back into the pan. Continue cooking until cooked through, about 5 minutes. They may need turning.

3. Season with salt and freshly ground pepper. Serve garnished with extra basil leaves and your favourite vegetables.

