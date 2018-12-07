A gifted jar of homemade Christmas mince is a blessing. It’s even better when placed into a sweet pastry decorated into a little festive shape. The lucky recipient just needs to warm through, dust with icing sugar and serve. Use any leftover pastry to make extra decorations for nibbling on or decorating your table. Ask your local butcher for suet. If that is not an option, butter will suffice.

CHRISTMAS FRUIT MINCE TARTS WITH PEAR & PECAN RECIPE

Makes 24

Pear and Pecan Mince

½ cup grated suet or butter

1 pear, chopped small

60g pecans, chopped

120g raisins

100g apricots, chopped small

40g dried figs, chopped small

½ cup brown sugar

1 tsp cinnamon

½ tsp nutmeg

½ tsp ground ginger

Zest and juice of 1 lemon

Zest and juice of 1 orange

½ cup brandy

Pastry

150g flour

100g chilled butter

2 Tbsp icing sugar

1 egg

1. Into a large bowl place the suet, pear, pecans, raisins, apricots, figs, brown sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, lemon, orange and brandy stirring well. Cover and place in a cool place overnight. Then store in jars until ready to use.

2. Lightly grease 2 x mini muffin trays.

3. For the pastry blitz the flour, butter and sugar until it resembles fine breadcrumbs. Add the egg and continue to mix into a dough. You may need a tablespoon of cold water. Roll on a lightly floured bench to 3mm thick. Using a cutter make 24 rounds to fit the tins. Using the remainder of the pastry cut shapes to place on the top.

4. Fill the pastry cases with your pecan mince. Any remainder keep for another occasion or wrap and gift. Dampen the edges of the tarts, place on the tops. Refrigerate until ready to cook.

5. Preheat the oven to 180C. Cook the tarts for 20 minutes until golden. Cool.

6. Dust with icing sugar and they are ready to give or enjoy.

Share this:

Print this page